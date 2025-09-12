This year marked the seventh iteration of the all-electric motorcycle championship.

The seven-round series, which raced exclusively in Europe, this year featured nine teams and 18 riders on the Ducati V21L.

Dorna said it had not been able to engage its fanbase and after 2025 decided the FIM MotoE World Championship will cease.

“MotoGP listens closely to fans – present and future – to deliver what best resonates within the sports and entertainment ecosystem, as well as consulting closely with the motorcycle industry and key stakeholders,” a statement read.

“MotoE has not been able to gain sufficient traction within our fanbase during its seven seasons of competition, during which time the electric performance motorcycle market has not developed as expected.”

The FIM MotoE World Championship was Dorna’s response to the FIA Formula E World Championship.

MotoE raced on the undercard of MotoGP events with two races across each weekend.

Dorna said the motorcycle industry has not yet fully embraced battery-powered bikes and has pivoted towards sustainable combustion engines using non-fossil fuels.

Dorna said MotoE could return if electric motorcycles became relevant.

“Today we announce the suspension of the FIM MotoE World Championship as from the end of this season,” said Jorge Viegas, FIM president.

“In fact, and despite all the best efforts to promote this innovative category together with Dorna, the truth is that we haven’t reached our objectives, nor has the industry associated with performance electric bikes.

“The racing has been really fantastic and I would like to thank all the riders and teams that have competed in MotoE, and of course Dorna. Together we look to the future and are ready to embrace any new innovations and technologies.”

The demise of MotoE comes at a time when MotoGP moves towards sustainable fuels for its premier class.

From 2027, the category will run on non-fossil fuels entirely.

“MotoE has delivered some incredible on-track action and crowned champions and winners, playing a valuable role in MotoGP’s mission to innovate, fearlessly, and never shy away from staging something new,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports.

“As we continuously strive for innovation on and off track, we must be equally unafraid of listening to our fanbase and the new audiences we seek to connect with, and observe market development.

“In doing so, together with the FIM, we have decided that the time is right to put MotoE on hiatus at the end of this season.

“We would like to thank all the riders and teams, Ducati, Michelin, our partners and all the personnel who have made MotoE a reality since its inception in 2019. Thank you for joining us on this valuable journey.”

MotoGP continues its season at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera on September 12-14.

MotoE will feature at Misano before concluding at the Grand Prix of Portugal on November 7-9.