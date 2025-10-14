Voight replaces the Spaniard, who has been sidelined after aggravating a previous wrist injury sustained in a crash at Mandalika nine days ago.

Voight has already made three Moto2 starts in 2024, highlighted by 18th from 24th on the grid at his home Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix as a late replacement for Dani Muñoz with Preicanos Racing.

He followed that result with 22nd place at Thailand’s Buriram International Circuit before retiring from the Grand Prix of Malaysia.

Fresh off a fourth-place finish in the Moto2 European Championship round at Misano last month, Voight now turns his focus to performing in front of a home crowd at the 4.445km seaside circuit.

“I’m very excited to be joining the MSi Racing Team for the upcoming races in Australia and

Malaysia,” said Voight.

“It will be a special round with the team, as it is also a home race for me, so I cannot wait to be on track and be working with the team. Thank you to everyone involved for this opportunity.”

MSi Racing Team’s Jordi Gatell expressed his enthusiasm for welcoming Voight to the team for the upcoming Moto2 rounds in Australia and Malaysia.

“He is undoubtedly a very promising rider with a bright future ahead of him,” Gatell said of Voight.

“We are confident that we can achieve good results.”

Voight last year became the 14th Australian rider to compete in the FIM Moto2 World Championship since the class replaced 250cc machinery for the 2010 season.

Other Australians to have raced full-time, filled in for injured riders, or appeared as wildcards include Senna Agius, Anthony West, 2021 champion Remy Gardner, Bryan Staring, Josh Hook, Aiden Wagner, Damian and Alex Cudlin, Jason O’Halloran, Max Croker, Blake Leigh-Smith, Kris McLaren, and Wayne Maxwell.

Voight will be one of two Australians on the grid at Phillip Island alongside Agius.