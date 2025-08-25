Miller was relegated to 17th on the grid for the Grand Prix of Hungary at Balaton Park Circuit after copping a three-place grid penalty for impeding during Friday’s practice.

He made a fast start and was running 11th when he suffered a low side at the first turn on Lap 6 and plummeted down the order.

The Australian remounted his Yamaha YZR-M1 and tried to recover some places in what proved to be a race of attrition.

However, a second fall within 10 laps of the finish on Lap 16 condemned his hopes.

Miller’s teammate Miguel Oliveira went on to finish 12th, marking just the third grand prix this year that the Portuguese rider has beaten his Australian tammate.

Borsoi believed the #43 rider had potential for a better finish if not for his crashes.

“I believe it was, all in all, a positive race, though one where we could have taken more,” said Borsoi.

“A great result for Miguel, who recovered many positions and, more importantly, delivered a very consistent race with lap times close to those of the group ahead.

“A pity for Jack, because he did well to immediately cancel out the three-place grid penalty, making up ground and finding a good rhythm.

“I think the top 10 was within reach for him, but unfortunately he went down once, and then again.

“For sure, it doesn‘t help the morale — as I‘ve told him many times, the key is to try and finish races.”

Miller was left perplexed by the first crash.

“Definitely not the day I wanted or expected,” said Miller.

“I got off to a decent start, settled in behind Pol (Espargaro) and waited a bit before making a move, knowing I had the pace to get ahead.

“But then, at Turn 1, as soon as I touched the throttle the front went away and that was it.

“Honestly, I hadn‘t done anything different from the lap before.

“I picked the bike up and tried to push, hoping to catch someone, even with a small clutch issue, but a few laps later I went down again at Turn 11.

“A real shame, because we had a decent pace this weekend and I feel it was a missed opportunity.”

Miller is expected to be announced as the second rider at Pramac after weeks of consternation for the MotoGP veteran.

Oliveira is understood to be on a one-plus-one deal that would keep him at Pramac for 2026 but for performance clauses that it is believed will be triggered to force his exit.

Miller sits 17th in the riders’ champion with 52 points while Oliveira is 22nd with just 10 points.