Marquez had to fight his way back from a slow start, but once he retook the lead he was unchallenged.

KTM rider Pedro Acosta was the runner-up from seventh on the grid in a measured ride by the RC16 pilot.

Marco Bezzecchi was the early race leader but ultimately faded to third ahead of his hard-charging Aprilia teammate Jorge Martin in fourth from 16th on the grid on the RS-GP25.

The win draws Marquez ever closer to the title, which could be clinched as soon as Misano with six rounds to spare. His primary title combatant, Alex Marquez, crashed on his way to 14th for Gresini.

It’s the seventh MotoGP weekend in a row that Marquez has won Saturday’s sprint and Sunday’s grand prix.

There were pre-race drama for third place starter Fabio Di Giannantonio, who was forced to start from the pit lane with an issue on his Ducati Desmosedici GP25.

From pole position, Marc Marquez got the holeshot into the first turn but was challenged immediately by Marco Bezzecchi.

The Aprilia rider got past the front-running Ducati at Turn 1 and promptly shut the door Marquez tried to sneak up the inside at Turn 2 but couldn’t get through and made contact.

“On that first corner, when I saw that Marco was inside, I released the brakes and went wide because I didn’t want to have any issue on that first corner,” said Marquez.

“But then on the second one, I expected that he would have more corner speed and in fact he kept first gear and I touched him.

“Luckily, for both of us I was able to save the crash and he just continued his way. But from that point, the race changed a bit. I had a super nice rhythm, super happy.”

Marquez briefly fell to fourth behind VR46 rider Franco Morbidelli and Honda’s Luca Marini, the latter who he got back by quickly.

Out of fifth place, Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini crashed out of the race at the Turn 8 and Turn 9 chicane. The Italian was fortunate that neither he nor his RC16 were not collected.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez was another to exit early, falling at Turn 1 from 13th. His teammate, Fermin Aldeguer, dropped his bike at the same spot later on.

Aprilia satellite rider Raul Fernandez crashed his Trackhouse bike and Honda’s Joan Mir fell just a split second late in sympathy.

Marquez didn’t waste must time getting by Morbidelli on Lap 4. The gap to Bezzecchi was a second, and after passing Morbidelli took half a second out of the lead one lap later.



Jack Miller crashed at Turn 1 out of 11th place before remounting his Yamaha YZR-M1. However, he crashed again inside the final 10 laps, which put an end to his day.

Factory KTM rider Pedro Acosta was the quiet achiever in fourth soon had Morbidelli in his crosshairs for third, duly taking the spot away.

At the head of the field, Marquez duelled with Bezzecchi for the lead. The Spaniard threw his Desmosedici up the inside at Turn 1 and went too deep before having another lunge at Turn 5.

After a brief battle, Marquez got a good run out of the final turn and took the lead into Turn 1 on Lap 11 with a block pass.

With 10 laps to go, Acosta usurped Bezzecchi for second place at Turn 1. By then, Marquez already led by 2.7 seconds.

Acosta showed no signs of threatening the lead. The gap edged out to three seconds with six laps to go while Bezzecch held third.

There was late drama for Johann Zarco, who crashed his Honda in the final stanza.

Behind Marquez, Acosta, Bezzecchi, and Martin came Marini, Morbidelli, Brad Binder, Pol Espargaro, Francesco Bagnaia, and Fabio Quartararo.

MotoGP continues with the Grand Prix of Catalonia at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on September 5-7.

Results: MotoGP Grand Prix of Hungary, Batalon Park Circuit