Pedro Acosta crashed his KTM RC16 at the Balaton Park Circuit during Q2 at the high speed Turn 8 and sent his bike cartwheeled through the gravel trap.

The bike hit an air fence and bounced skyward before clouting the camera. The operator gave a thumbs up immediately after the crash to signal he was okay.

Acosta visited the man afterwards and gave him a signed knee pad from the crash.

“That was scary,” said the man identified only as Joao.

“I see you’re better now,” Acosta replied. “The bike went pretty high.”

Jaoa continued: “Yeah, I saw you looking up there. The bike didn’t touch me, it did hit the camera, luckily. The camera can be fixed.”

Acosta replied: “I’m happy you’re okay.”

The crash has reignited safety concerns about the Balaton course, which underwent a raft of changes to slow down several high speed zones with short run-off areas. Turn 8 is one of the few corners that was unchanged.

There were fears the circuit could cause chaos on the opening lap, which proved true in Saturday’s Tissot Sprint.

Our cameraman, Joao, avoiding @37_pedroacosta‘s bike impact is probably the most shocking video you’ll see today! 😮 We’re so glad to see he’s ok! 🙏#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/o9SslLPDhT — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 23, 2025

Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini was injured after a collision just seconds into the race after being hit by Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo. The Frenchman was given a long lap penalty for Sunday’s grand prix.

“During that contact, I received a very hard contact on my back, and now I don’t feel so good, but nothing is broken, it’s good,” said the KTM satellite rider.

“You know, this track is difficult, especially during the first lap for us, for the MotoGP [bikes]. I can understand the mistake from Fabio. He came to my box to say sorry, but I know it’s like this.

“I think when you are alone, the track is good, I like it, but on the first lap in MotoGP it can be dangerous, because we have many things to do.

“We have many devices, it depends on many things. And, well, the aerodynamics also… you know, it’s a small track.”

Despite concerns, Balaton Park Circuit board member Gianpaolo Matteucci spoke positively after the sprint.

“We are delighted with the event so far and the way the riders have reacted to the circuit,” he said.

“Those who had tested here were already impressed with it, and those for whom it was new this weekend have expressed very similar views.

“The word ‘unique’ is one we are hearing from the riders. They all love challenges and it is obvious our circuit has offered them this.

“Today, the fans were certainly entertained and I am sure it will be the same tomorrow for the grand prix.”

Marc Marquez won the sprint ahead of VR46 riders Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli. Luca Marini was the shock performer in fourth for Honda ahead of Gresini rider Fermin Aldeguer. It was Marquez’s 13th sprint win this year.