Marquez was hit by factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzechi just a few moments into the 27-lap race at Mandalika.

The seven-time MotoGP champion was sent tumbling through the gravel trap, left clutching his right shoulder.

Speaking with MotoGP.com, Davide Tardozzi said there was evidence of a fracture after being assessed at the onsite medical centre.

The race was won by Gresini rider Fermin Aldeguer, who became the second-youngest MotoGP motorcycle grand prix winner at 20 years and 189 days after Marquez.

Marquez became the youngest at 20 years and 63 days with his 2013 Grand Prix of the Americas win at Circuit of the Americas.

“I don’t believe it,” said Aldeguer.

“I’m super happy. I have a lot of words to say. Thank you to all my people, all my family, Ducati, Gresini, to be a rookie, we are doing an incredible work.”

The race at Mandalika was a wild one from start to finish. From pole position, Aprilia’s Bezzecchi fluffed the start and dropped to seventh.

KTM factory rider Pedro Acosta got the holeshot into the first turn ahead of factory Honda rider Luca Marini and Aldeguer.

Trailing Marquez, Bezzecchi drilled the preceding factory Ducati Desmosedici GP25. That sent Marquez sliding through the gravel trap.

The Spaniard was only narrowly missed by the Italian who followed suit, falling from his RS-GP25 and cartwheeled through the gravel.

There was a bit of attrition in the opening stanza. Honda rider Joan Mir crashed out of eighth on Lap 2. On Lap 9, two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia bombed out of last.

On Lap 4, Aldeguer began his charge. He passed Marini for second at Turn 12 and on Lap 7 dispatched Acosta for the lead at Turn 9.

Acosta tried to return serve on Lap 8 at the first turn, but ran too deep. Aldeguer was never troubled by Acosta from then on, leading the factory KTM to battle over second.

Alex Rins was the surprise packet on the factory Yamaha. He made it up to third as Marini faded. By Lap 19, Rins had Acosta for second at Turn 13.

Rins’ charge was short-lived, however. After battling over second with Acosta, he dropped from to sixth in one lap and wound up finishing 10th.

Amid all that, Alex Marquez worked his way up to second to make it a Gresini one-two. Acosta fought back, though, sending it up the inside of Marquez with three laps to go.

With three laps remaining, Jack Miller crashed his Pramac Yamaha YZR-M1. He was classified 14th after remounting his bike.

All told, it was Aldeguer who was untouchable. He finished nearly seven seconds clear of Acosta. Alex Marquez completed the podium ahead of quiet achiever Brad Binder and Marini.

Raul Fernandez threatened the podium early, but wound up sixth on the Trackhouse-run Aprilia.

Fabio Quartararo was seventh, Franco Morbidelli eighth, Fabio Di Giannantonio ninth, and Rins the last of the top 10 runners.

Results: Grand Prix of Indonesia, Mandalika International Circuit