The Pramac Yamaha rider has been solid if unspectacular upon returning to the team he last rode for in 2020.

His fifth place finish at Circuit of the Americas in the third round of the season is his best result to date in an otherwise up and down campaign.

Miller suffered three straight DNFs at Lusail, Jerez, and Le Mans before bouncing back at Silverstone with a seventh place finish.

The Australian occupies 16th in the riders’ championship and is second of all the Yamaha riders.

That charge is being led by factory YZR-M1 rider Fabio Quartararo in eighth, who has taken the last three pole positions but is yet to win a race.

Miller is on a one-year deal with Pramac and questions about his future come amid talk that World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu has a deal to ride with Yamaha in 2026.

Razgatlioglu’s manager Kenan Sofuoglu only fueled speculation when he told the media that “Toprak has signed a contract which will make everyone happy.”

Miller’s teammate Miguel Oliveira is on a two-year deal, putting the Aussie’s name in the spotlight as the logical candidate to be cast aside to make way for Razgatlioglu.

As Yamaha’s leading rider in World Superbikes, Razgatlioglu could theoretically displace Quartarato’s teammate Alex Rins, whose contract also ends this year.

“No updates from my side,” said Miller.

“Just currently in this season doing what I can. That’s all we can do. Just sort of wait and see where it all pans out at the end of it all.

“All I can do is keep doing what I’m doing and that’s about it.”

Miller said he’s happier now than this time a year ago when it looked like his MotoGP career was coming to a close.

KTM dumped Miller in favour of up-and-comer Pedro Acosta, who has become the Austrian manufacturer’s leading rider.

A last-minute deal was eventually struck for Miller to join Pramac, where he believes he’s shown he’s still capable.

“I’m in better spirits this year compared to last year because I’m competitive, I’m showing people that I’m not f***ing useless or I’ve lost how to ride a motorbike,” said Miller.

“I know what I can do and I’m in a better head space than last year and enjoying riding my bike.”

MotoGP returns to Aragaon on June 6-8 for the eighth round of the season. Miller claimed a podium with Pramac in 2019 at the Spanish circuit.

“I’m looking forward to heading back to Aragon,” said Miller

“They resurfaced it last year, and while it was still settling in at the time, I‘m expecting better grip conditions now.

“The bike has been performing well lately, and although Aragon is quite different, with a very long straight, it also has some nice flowing corners where we can hopefully make the Yamaha work to its strengths.

“We had a good weekend in Silverstone, and I hope we can carry that momentum into this round.”

There is a lot of interest in Yamaha at the moment with the team continuing to test is V4 engine.

It’s expected that testing will continue during a post-race test at Aragon in the days after the grand prix.

“We’re heading to a track where, at least on paper, Yamaha should be able to confirm its competitiveness thanks to the recent updates,” said Gino Borsoi, Pramac team director.

“That said, I prefer to wait for the stopwatch to do the talking before making any bold claims.

“From what I‘ve observed over the past few races, it‘s clear that the M1 has reached a certain level of stability in terms of behavior and, as a result, performance—something Quartararo’s three consecutive pole positions clearly reflect.

“The progress made in qualifying is evident; now the next step is to improve our race pace.

“After the Aragon GP, we‘ll have some key testing sessions: the official collective test on Monday at MotorLand, followed by two days of private Yamaha testing on Wednesday and Thursday at Montmelò, in Barcelona.

“There, we‘ll try out further updates that I hope will help us become more consistent during races as well.”