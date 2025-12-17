Roulstone will ride with Team Ciatti Boscoscuro in the 2026 FIM Moto2 European Championship as part of the FIM Junior GP World Championship.

Although the Jamberoo-born rider will not race as on MotoGP weekends, it marks a step up in terms of machinery from the lightweight, 250cc bikes to the bigger, 765cc bikes.

“The opportunity to progress to a Moto2 machine is one I am definitely ready for, and doing it in partnership with an experienced and professional team like Team Ciatti is fantastic,” said Roulstone.

“To finally be in a position to confirm my plans for next season brings a real sense of a new door opening, and that fuels my motivation.

“My focus during the off-season is to ensure I am 100 percent ready to tackle the demands of this new championship.”

Roulstone spent two seasons in Moto3, first with GasGas and then KTM.

A pre-season injury in which he broke his neck delayed his 2025 campaign, and hopes of retaining his seat were dashed late when he suffered a broken hand.

Roulstone recorded a career-best fifth at Mandalika and was on course to potentially take a podium on home soil at Phillip Island before he crashed.

In November, Roulstone confirmed his exit from the Red Bull KTM Tech3 line-up.

The 20-year-old remains optimistic that his dream of reaching MotoGP is not over yet, despite not racing on the undercard of the world championship.

“Since childhood, my dream has been to race MotoGP, and I have never wavered from that,” said Roulstone.

“I truly believe racing with Team Ciatti is the best decision to continue on that pathway.

“The relationships the team has across all aspects of our sport provide opportunities to step back into the world championship ranks, and I will certainly be ready if that chance comes.”

The FIM Moto2 European Championship will take in seven rounds across Catalunya, Estoril, Jerez, Magny-Cours, Aragon, Misano, and Valencia.