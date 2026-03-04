The Australian championship will this week play second fiddle to Formula 1 at Albert Park, where the shared stage is dominated by the international stars.

Adelaide’s MotoGP and Supercars double will be spread across seperate November weekends, with the new bike race to be held in the weeks leading up to the Grand Final.

The MotoGP deal came largely as a surprise to Supercars but, according to Warburton, shouldn’t be seen as reason for concern.

“Supercars is a massive entity in Australia,” Warburton told Speedcafe.

“I’ve got no doubt MotoGP will be impressive in Adelaide, but as a sport, coming off the back of Bathurst and the Gold Coast and the momentum and what we’ve seen in the Finals Series, and our plans to continue to grow, there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that we’ll continue to be the major act.

“I think the Premier has been at pains to say that in the press conference and certainly the assurances that he gave to us, that this [Grand Final] is the jewel in the crown over the month.”



The MotoGP deal came just months after the South Australian Government signed a contract with Supercars locking in its Grand Final through 2034.

That event is promoted by the South Australian Motorsport Board, which will also take on the responsibility of the MotoGP race.

Last year’s Grand Final attracted a crowd of 285,700 across its four days and a record 102,200 on the Sunday alone.

The 2025 Phillip Island MotoGP race claimed an estimated 91,245 over three days – a number that may greatly increase with the Adelaide city location.

Warburton suggested the events should be promoted together for mutual benefit.

“I think it’s fundamentally different in terms of the core audiences,” Warburton said.

“What Adelaide has shown and certainly the Premier has shown is that it has built some pretty big events, between the Gather Round, LIV Golf, what we’ve built the Grand Final into, and I think what they’re talking about in terms of that festival across the month.

“But you know, we’ve got the security of tenure, we’ve got an agreement through to 2034.

“They’re the promoter, so they will work, whether it’s combined ticket or I have no idea what is in their mind… but it’s theirs to work on and make sure it continues to be as big as it should be.”

MotoGP’s move from Phillip Island to Adelaide could meanwhile open the door for Supercars to return to the seaside Victorian venue.

Supercars has not raced at Phillip Island since 2019, with its remote location, expensive track hire fee and aging facilities all seen as drawbacks.

A return would only likely occur with Victorian Government backing. Supercars only races in Victoria twice each year, at Albert Park in March and Sandown in November.

“We’ve only got a limited number of rounds, and we want to be in their best facilities, and if that opens a door, well we can have that conversation,” he said of Phillip Island.

“In the past, there’s been certain months where we’ve run at Phillip Island that have been difficult.

“November is a good time of year for us. It really depends if the calendars line up and if there’s a desire to explore it, but we’re certainly open to talking about that.”