A new deal between Supercars and the South Australian Government confirms not only the future of the event but its role as host of the Grand Final.

The event was brought back by the current Malinauskas Labor Government on a five-year deal beginning in 2022.

A desire from the SA event to have a live title decider each year, in part inspired Supercars’ new-for-2025 Finals Series.

That resulted in a rebranding from the Adelaide 500 to the Adelaide Grand Final, complete with the addition of an extra 100km race on the Friday.

Supercars CEO James Warburton hailed Adelaide as the perfect season finale.

“The sport couldn’t hope for a better Grand Final to our new Final series — nothing matches the atmosphere, the history, and the sheer excitement of racing through the streets of Adelaide,” he said.

“Securing this event until 2034 ensures fans and teams can look forward to an incredible finale for years to come.

“It’s a testament to the strength of our sport and the unwavering support of the South Australian Government.”

The Adelaide event ran from 1999-2020 before being killed off and then revived.

Organisers claim more than 6.1 million fans having attended since 1999, while last year’s event delivered a $72.6 million economic benefit to the state.

“When we made the decision to bring back this event, we knew it had capacity to grow and generate even more economic opportunity for our state,” said Malinauskas.

“Now as the bp Adelaide Grand Final, it is delivering a truly thrilling end to the Supercars season.

“We are thrilled to lock this event in until 2034, which will provide us a strong platform to continue to build an even more exceptional event for all South Australians.”

Adelaide Grand Final chief executive Mark Warren also hailed the contract extension.

“This guarantees that Adelaide will continue to host the season finale for the next decade, delivering unforgettable racing and entertainment for fans,” he said.

“The passion of South Australians and the backing of the Government make this event truly world-class. We’re not just preserving history – we’re creating an even bigger future.”