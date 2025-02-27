Last year’s MotoGP champion crashed during pre-season testing and suffered three fractures across his hand and foot.

On Monday, the Spaniard suffered another his second crash while training in preparation for the MotoGP season-opener in Thailand at Buriram International Circuit.

He suffered four new fractures after a crash while riding a supermoto bike that left him with breaks in his wrist.

The fresh injury has raised concerns about Martin’s fitness beyond the first round, with reports that the broken scaphoid has a slow recovery time.

“The blows are always hard, but when they come one after another, the impact is multiplied,” Martin wrote on social media.

“This time they have been especially strong, both physically and mentally, and have meant that, for the first time in my life, I have missed the opening race of the season.

“The year has not started as I would have liked. On Monday, while I was training for the first time after the fall in Sepang to arrive in the best possible condition for Thailand, I suffered a highside that caused four new fractures, in addition to the three I had already suffered from two weeks ago.

“If there is one thing I am clear about, it is that blows can be overcome. I don’t know if this will make me stronger, but I do know that I will get through it, as I have always done.

“Now my only goal is to recover 100% to compete again and enjoy my passion, which is motorcycles. Because there are many races, but there is only one hand.

“Thanks to Aprilia for supporting me at all times, to my family, to all my fans and to all the people who encourage me every day. From the heart.”

Speaking with The Race, Aprilia team principal Massimo Rivola said he did not expect Martin to be fit for the Argentine Motorcycle Grand Prix at Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo.

Martin has had almost no time on the 2025-spec Aprilia RS-GP25. He crashed twice without setting a competitive time in Malaysia.

“So his mileage on that bike is zero,” said Rivola.

“And all the others already have an average of 2500 kilometres plus this race.

“In the first two races, each rider will do 1200km more, so it’s about a 4000km gap with the new bike that he also doesn’t know.

“It’s not going to be easy, so let’s see if there will be the chance to have some mileage somewhere, somehow, differently, before coming in.

“It’s not been an easy start.”