There were tears of joy for the Spaniard, who completed arguably the greatest comeback in MotoGP history, 1897 days after his devastating injury at Jerez.

Marquez underwent several surgeries and spent the rest of 2020 on the sidelines before returning in 2021.

What followed was a turbulent spell with Honda. He won again with the Japanese marque, but Honda’s gradual decline forced Marquez to move to Ducati by 2024.

In 2024, he ended the season in third. Less than a year later, and Marquez is the champion-elect with five events to spare.

The factory Ducati rider finished behind his teammate Francesco Bagnaia at Motegi. That was enough to put the championship beyond doubt, beating his brother Alex Marquez to the crown.

In doing so, Marquez joined Giacomo Agostini and Valentino Rossi as the only rider to win seven or more premier class titles.

There were tears of joy for Marquez, who celebrated in style.

Speaking after the race, Marquez made mention of his “mistake” to return to racing early – a move that ultimately curtailed his recovery.

“It’s impossible even to speak,” said Marquez.

“I just want to enjoy the moment, but it’s true that it was difficult, it was super difficult. Now I’m at peace for myself.

“I made a big mistake in my career to come back early and then I fight, fight, and fight and I won again. I’m at peace.”

Marquez is a nine-time MotoGP champion, with seven premier class titles in the 1000cc era.

The race was a relatively sedate one, save for some late drama. Bagnaia cleared out at the head of the field from pole position, leaving Pedro Acosta to fight over second with Marquez.

Marquez got by Acosta on Lap 11 of 24 to secure second while the factory KTM rider faded and eventually finished 17th after going off at Turn 1 later in the race.

Bagnaia looked like he might not even finish when his Ducati Desmosedici GP25 started blowing smoke.

Despite the issues, the #63 took the chequered flag 4.196s clear of Marquez in second. Third went to Joan Mir, who claimed his seventh MotoGP podium.

There will be very little time for Marquez to celebrate with a short turnaround to the Grand Prix of Thailand at Mandalika on October 3-5.

The post-race theatrics included briefly donning a special helmet and adding his name to the riders’ championship trophy.

Results: MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan, Mobility Land Motegi