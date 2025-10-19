Kelso and Rueda set a blistering pace in the 21-lapper to establish an enormous lead over the rest of the field.

So dominant were the pair that the gap from them to third-placed Alvaro Carpe totalled more than 12 seconds by the chequered flag.

It’s the second time Kelso has stood on the podium at Phillip Island after his breakthrough third place finish in 2023.

It’s also the fifth podium in Moto3 and fourth this season for the LevelUp-mta rider.

The Darwin-born racer led the first lap but spent the lion’s share of the contest trailing Rueda, who controlled the pace.

Kelso threatened to usurp the Spaniard in the closing laps before Rueda really stamped his authority on the race to take victory by 0.829s.

Post-race, Kelso conceded he couldn’t match Rueda’s tyre-saving ability.

“I tried my absolute best,” said Kelso.

“I squeezed everything I could out of it. I was saving the tyre as much as possible. As soon as Rueda wanted to go out in front, I said go for it, mate. I’m going to try save the tyre.

“But he’s too good. Fucking hell. I can’t do [anything]. He’s saving the tyre. He’s so good at it. The last lap he did a [one minute, thirty] five-seven or something, five-six.

“I didn’t have anything. I tried to pull through for the Aussie crowd but the best we could do was second.”

Australia’s other interest, Jacob Roulstone, was an early exit. The Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider crashed on Lap 4 while vying for a podium finish.

Roulstone surged from 13th in the opening laps to be as high as fourth before his off.

New Zealand’s only rider, Cormac Buchanan, was 11th for Denssi Racing Boe.

Moto3 continues at Sepang in Malaysia on October 24-26.

Results: Moto3 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Phillip Island