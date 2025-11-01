Dettwiler was rear-ended by Moto3 champion-elect Jose Antonio Rueda on the sighting lap at Sepang when the #55 bike suffered a suspected technical issue.

MotoGP officials reported both riders were conscious upon being flown to Kuala Lumpur Hospital. However, it has now been revealed by the team that Dettweiler had to be revived.

CIP Green Power and Noah Dettwiler’s management have now revealed the full extent of the Swiss rider’s injuries.

“During the sighting lap of the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday, Noah Dettwiler was involved in a serious accident,” the statement read.

“The incident required immediate medical intervention at the track, where Noah suffered multiple cardiac arrests and was resuscitated.

“He was then airlifted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital, where doctors undertook several emergency surgeries, including the removal of his spleen to stop severe bleeding and a first operation on his leg, which had sustained an open fracture.

“They also inserted a catheter to monitor intracranial pressure. He suffered from severe lung contusions as well and remained in critical condition for several days.

“On Wednesday, the doctors announced that his condition was no longer critical, and from that point on, he continued to make remarkable progress.

“After undergoing additional X-rays, the doctors also found a crack in his neck. He will need to wear a neck brace for a few weeks to stabilise it.

“He is now awake and communicating with his family and the doctors. Earlier today, he was able to leave intensive care and was transferred to a private clinic in Kuala Lumpur to continue his recovery.

“He will need to undergo another surgery on his leg, but it is still unclear when he will be able to return to Switzerland, and whether the operation will take place in Malaysia or after his repatriation.

“On behalf of the family and the entire team, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the medical staff at the track, as well as to everyone at the Sepang International Circuit and Kuala Lumpur Hospital, for their professionalism, excellent support, and care.

“We also want to thank everyone for the many messages of support received from across the paddock and around the world. They are deeply appreciated by his family and all of us.

“Our thoughts are also with José Antonio Rueda, as well as his entire team and loved ones during this difficult time. We send them our full support.”

Dettwiler’s season is done, and it’s expected he will not return to CIP Green Power in 2026.

In recent days, SIC58 Squadra Corse revealed it was close to signing Dettwiler and will keep a seat available for him next year.

“As you already know, Noah Dettwiller was involved in a serious accident during the Sepang GP,” wrote Paolo Simoncelli in his post-Sepang blog.

“What you may not know is that he was supposed to be – actually, he will be, because we are optimistic – our new rider alongside (Casey) O’Gorman.

“We should have met soon for the final signatures, but he’s still in Malaysia, where the icy hand of fate has already shown us its power, and where he went through two cardiac arrests with incredible strength and courage, the removal of his spleen and many other challenges.

“Don’t give up, Noah! The team is waiting for you! Accidents like that, during the sighting lap, should never happen. The risk is already high enough during the race: riders should pay more attention and look around.”

Moto3 continues its season in Portugal at Portimao’s Algarve International Circuit on November 7-9.