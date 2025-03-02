Riding for the MTA Racing Team, Kelso was on course for a top 10 finish when he triggered a multi-rider incident.

Kelso was part of a pack of seven bikes fighting over second place when the crash began.

Into the last turn, the 21-year-old lost control of his bike and took out Italy’s Dennis Fogia and Spain’s Angel Piqueras.

It ended a strong showing for the Darwin-born rider who earlier in the weekend qualified eighth.

Adding insult to injury, Kelso has been served a penalty that he will have to serve in the Argentine Motorcycle Grand Prix.

“Gutted about that one,” Kelso wrote on social media.

“After a tough weekend, we dug deep as a team and came into the race with a good feeling.

“I started off trying to position myself in the best spot to avoid the carnage. As the tyres dropped off, I kept a little in reserve to make a late push toward the podium.

“I saw my opportunity to move forward as the pace slowed, but no one’s fault but mine—I misjudged the last corner and just couldn’t pull up the bike.

“Massive apologies to [Angel Piquera] for ruining his race.

“Unfortunately, I’ll also have to serve a double long-lap penalty at Round 2.

“It’s definitely not ideal, but I love the Argentina track, and this will only add fuel to the fire.”

Buchanan and O’Shea involved in an early tangle 💥 Glad to see they’re both on their feet 👍#ThaiGP 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/MJwe3ukKIL — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) March 2, 2025

Trans-Tasman ally Cormac Buchanan was the last rider to be classified in the race in 15th.

On his Moto3 debut, the New Zealander crashed on the opening lap and spent the rest of the race in no man’s land.

In the end, Buchanan wound up 57 seconds away from race winner Jose Antonio Rueda who dominated proceedings.

Rueda cleared out to a second-second win over his Red Bull KTM Ajo teammate Alvaro Carpe while Adrian Fernandez completed the podium for Leopard Racing.

A total of 11 riders failed to finish the Moto3 race.

Results: Moto3 Thailand Motorcycle Grand Prix