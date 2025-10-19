Roulstone was the star of the show in the opening laps of the Moto3 race at Phillip Island, surging from 13th to third before crashing on the fourth lap at Siberia.

The Jamberoo-born rider caught the attention of commentators, who were wowed by the performance.

“I want to say this is probably my best first two laps of my career,” Roulstone said on Fox Sports’ coverage after his crash.

“To crash out of third place, I’m heartbroken. To pass 10 people in two and a half laps was something I was really, really proud of and I felt like I had something else than the others.

“I felt really, really strong. I tried to get in front of the Leopard and possibly break him and go with Jose and Joel — but it’s what if? It’s a big shame but it’s racing at the end of the day.”

“I just felt in the zone. It’s something you feel, you’re there in the moment,” he added, speaking about the three-lap surge.

“Although I didn’t finish the fourth or third lap, it felt like the longest three laps of my life and I just was riding in a kind of flow state.

“Although it’s not the result that I would want… I haven’t crashed out of a race ever in my career on my own, so for sure there are a lot of positives to take away from this whole weekend.”

Roulstone, who currently rides for the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team, is without a rider for 2026.

His seat is set to be taken by Finnish rider Rico Salmela who will join incumbent Valentin Perrone.

Roulstone has been racing internationally since he was a teenager. Now 20, he labelled his second Moto3 season the toughest year of his life.

His season was delayed after breaking his neck in a pre-season testing accident, which meant he missed the first two rounds in Thailand and Argentina.

Since then, he hasn’t threatened the podium. However, a season-best fifth at Mandalika and the barnstorming run at Phillip Island has given him some confidence in his ability.

“This is the sport, this is the job that I chose, but it has been a really mentally difficult year,” he explained.

“To start off, I broke my neck in January in pre-season just on a simple incident and I recovered well, was really up to speed well, and it’s unfortunate in this sport.

“You win some, you lose some. I’ve done a decent job this year from where I was. I’ve progressed quite a lot in the last five rounds.

“I signed with Fabio Di Giannantonio and they’ve created a management, so I’ve joined them and I think if people see and do a deep dive into my progression, it’s been really good in the past couple of rounds.”

Roulstone said he understands the reality of the performance-based sport he is in, but is optimistic that the final three races will give him an opportunity to impress.

“It’s motorsport at the end of the day,” he said.

“It’s something that if you’re not getting results, then people start to stop having faith in you.

“It’s a difficult thing to take, especially with the people you ride for.

“It’s a business at the end of the day, but I luckily have really good sponsors in Red Bull, in Shark, all my sponsors that really back me through the really nice times and the really, really dark times. It’s a huge thanks to them, as always.”

The Moto3 season continues at Sepang for the Grand Prix of Malaysia on October 26-28.