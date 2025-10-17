According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Phillip Island is set to be hit by “damaging winds” on Sunday between 35km/h and 50km/h. Saturday’s forecast is far more favourable, wth a possible early shower and 20km/h winds.

Currently, MotoGP is scheduled to host its 27-lap grand prix on Sunday at 2pm AEDT while the sprint is slated for 3pm AEDT on Saturday. Moto2 and Moto3 will also qualify on Saturday and race on Sunday.

It wouldn’t be the first time Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix organisers have reshuffled the schedule. In 2023, Sunday’s grand prix was brought forward to Saturday due to strong winds.

The forecast from two years ago and this weekend’s forecast are almost identical, with winds over 50km/h for both.

In 2023, the Moto3 race was held in the wet on Sunday before the Moto2 race was shortened. The afternoon’s rescheduled MotoGP sprint was cancelled due to inclement weather.

There are fears a repeat is on the cards, with factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia calling for early action.

“I think that a good solution will be to make the long race tomorrow,” Bagnaia said on Friday after practice.

”I will speak about it in the safety commission.

“The track is very very bumpy and the wind today was already on the limit. And it looks like it will be the day with less [the least] wind.

“Sunday could be very tricky, like it was three years ago. So it will be important to speak well about the safety [commission] and try to find some solution.”

Honda rider Luca Marini also expressed concerns about the wild weather – more so for the Moto2 riders than the MotoGP stars.

“I hope that somebody will take the decision before seeing Moto2 riders crash,” said Marini.

“Because this happened in the past and it’s something that we don’t want.

“It’s better to be more careful, more on the safe side, because this track is heavy when you crash.”

Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira said it made sense to reschedule.

“For me it would be the logical choice, because of what we know already here with the wind on Sunday,” said Jack Miller’s teammate.

“If the wind gusts are, as predicted, over 60km/h, it’s going to be pretty hard to race. I don’t know about the other categories, I would say it’s not easier but it’s not as critical as for our bikes.

“So I would race [the main race] tomorrow even if the body doesn’t really like it”

It’s understood a meeting will be held tonight at Phillip Island to discuss the forecast and a potential schedule change.

Speedcafe approached the Australian Grand Prix Corporation on Friday for comment but had no update to provide.