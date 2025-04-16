Upon his long-awaited return from injury, Martin suffered a brutal crash in the Qatar Motorcycle Grand Prix that left him with fractured ribs.

The bone-breaking crash on Lap 14 of the latest race at the Lusail International Circuit occurred when Martin’s bike fell from beneath him.

Martin was subsequently hit by VR46 rider Fabio di Giannantonio on his Ducati.

The initial diagnosis was six fractures, but that has since been updated to 11 busted ribs and a collapsed lung (pneumothorax).

The 27-year-old has a drainage tube inserted in his right side, according to a Motorsport.com report.

Martin will be bedridden in Qatar for at least a few more days before continuing his recovery at home in Spain.

“Jorge Martin spent the night at the Hamad General Hospital,” an Aprilia statement read.

“There are no traumatic alterations affecting the brain, cervical spine or abdominal organs.

“An update regarding the rib fractures: eight fractures affect the posterior costal arches from the first to the eighth and there are three fractures observed in the lateral arches from the seventh to the ninth.

“Minimal pleural swelling is also noted in the context of the known pneumothorax.

“Jorge will remain under observation for a few days in Hamad International Hospital until the pneumothorax resolves.

“We will update you as soon as we will have relevant news.”

In the aftermath of the crash, Martin wrote on Instagram: “Thank God, this could have been much worse. I’ll try to keep you updated.”

It’s the third major injury for Martin after first injuring his hand and foot in MotoGP pre-season testing at Sepang.

He then broke his wrist in a supermoto crash in Spain while preparing for the first round.

The MotoGP season will resume at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Motorcycle Grand Prix on April 27.