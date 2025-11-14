The 2024 MotoGP champion suffered a broken collarbone during the Tissot Sprint at Mobility Resort Motegi, which has left him sidelined since.

FIM stewards said Martin rode “in an irresponsible manner causing a crash” that also took out his Aprilia teammate Marco Bezzecchi.

Martin will have to serve the penalty during Sunday’s race at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

“I put some risk to other riders, I did a mistake, and I absolutely agree with the penalty,” said Martin.

“Maybe it’s even better for me. I don’t have any pressure to make a result.”

This weekend will mark the final ride donning #1 on his RS-GP25, having barely participated in this year’s championship. Next year, he will switch to his traditional #89 number.

Injuries have kept the Spaniard sidelined, and Valencia will be only the seventh grand prix he has contested this year.

“For sure, it’s nice to be declared fit, to be here in Valencia for the last round,” said Martin.

“For sure, it was a really tough season, but I wanted to end the season, to be here, to make some laps, to try to race on Sunday. This is my target, and to start preparing for 2026.

“That’s why I’m here. I was working a lot in the start to try and be here today, and we achieved it.

“This is the first step, now we need to go on the bike. It’s been six weeks since Japan when I didn’t ride, so it will be tough to go on a MotoGP bike.”

Martin said the recovery from his broken collarbone was “more difficult” than he anticipated.

“I think injuries are always worse than what you expect,” he explained.

“I had some problems to recover but I feel much better now. I think, mentally, it was strange because already finishing the season, I didn’t know if I wanted to come here or just wait for next season.

“I wanted again to be with my team, with my crew, and also with the fans here in Spain was important for me to come. I will try to enjoy the weekend and then I will continue my recovery process towards the February test.”

In the time that Martin has been away, teammate Bezzecchi took third at Phillip Island and the win at Portimao.

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez broke through for his first win on the satellite Aprilia at Phillip Island.

That, said Martin, offered him some encouragement.

“For sure, the bike is fitting to their styles. We can be sure,” said Martin.

“I just need some time to make the Aprilia mine. There were some good results for me during the small season I did, but still, I was far away from them in performance.

“I need time, for sure. I’m optimistic for next season. So that’s why I’m here, to start building some feelings and to be more ready next season.”