Miller’s future has been clouded for months with Yamaha weighing up its options for the 2026 season.

The decision means the Australian will partner two-time WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu at the satellite team.

“I’m really happy and excited to stay with Yamaha and the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team,” said Miller.

“This year has been an amazing return to Pramac Racing. I’m looking forward to working hard with Yamaha to help developing the bike and closing the gap to the other manufacturers.

“I believe the best is still to come. Most of all, I want to say a massive thank you to Yamaha, Pramac Racing, and to the two Paolos, Pavesio and Campinoti, for their continuous trust in my contribution to the project.”

Paolo Pavesio, Yamaha Motor Racing managing director, hailed Miller an “invaluable” member of the team.

“We are pleased to confirm that Jack will continue his journey with the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team,” said Pavesio.

“Jack‘s energy, extensive experience, and proven adaptability across different machines have made him an invaluable member of our team and an instant fit for our project.

“In a season defined by rapid evolution and innovation, Jack‘s positivity, proactive mindset, and consistently uplifting presence have been a driving force within Yamaha and the Pramac team.

“With a full year of experience on the Yamaha, these qualities will be a tremendous asset as we look ahead to the 2026 season.”

The decision to keep Miller means Miguel Oliveira will be deposed at the end of the 2025 season.

The Portuguese rider was on a one-plus-one contract. Yamaha elected not to take the option on his multi-year deal.

“At the same time, this announcement comes with mixed emotions, as it also marks the upcoming departure of Miguel,” said Pavesio.

“Unfortunately, his season was impacted by the injury he sustained in Argentina, but his commitment to returning to the bike, his dedication to the project, and his professionalism have been exemplary.

“We look forward to the remaining races together and remain fully committed to supporting him throughout the rest of the MotoGP season.”

Miller is currently 17th in the riders’ standings with 52 points to his credit heading to the Grand Prix of Catalonia at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.