The stunt comes after the 2025 season finale at Valencia where Bezzecchi got down on one knee and proposed to his RS-GP, signalling his intention to continue with the Italian marque.

Now Bezzecchi and Aprilia have formalised their union.

This marriage, however, is not infinite. The arrangement is for two year – at least for now.

“I’m extremely happy to have renewed for another two years,” said Bezzecchi, who joined Aprilia from Ducati satellite VR46 in 2025.

“From the first day I signed, I had the goal in mind of building a long-term project. I’m happy to have found the support of the entire team and the whole Noale factory.

Advertisements

“I hope I’ll be able to give them a lot of joy, as they most certainly will with me.”

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola acted as the celebrant at Sepang, dressed in white with an Italian flag sash.

The announcement came on the eve of the first official MotoGP pre-season test at the Malaysian circuit.

With the confirmation, Bezzecchi is the first off-contract rider to formally reveal his future beyond 2026.

Several riders are rumoured to be on the move, including his current teammate and 2024 champion Jorge Martin.

The Spanish rider is set to miss this week’s Sepang test as he undergoes surgery as part of his recovery from injuries suffered in 2025.

Test rider Lorenzo Savadori will stand in for Martin at the test.

“We are obviously extremely satisfied, because the renewal was our priority,” said Rivola.

“We wanted to celebrate the signing in a particularly fun way, which I believe goes perfectly well with Marco’s personality.

“We have built a path creating solid foundations, and the fact that Marco chose to stay with us, in spite of various other offers he received, gives us great pleasure and further highlights the work and spirit of this team.”

The Aprilia announcement came with a series of terms and conditions of the marriage, which can be read below: