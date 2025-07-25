Promoter Dorna Sports revealed a calendar with 22 events, beginning in Thailand on February 27-March 1 at Buriram.

The season will conclude in Spain at Valencia on November 20-22 as has become customary.

At a glance, there are no major changes else for the removal of Argentina, which has been replaced by Brazil.

The return of Goiania marks the first MotoGP event there since 1989. The circuit has only ever hosted MotoGP on three occasions in 1987, 1988, and 1989.

It’s the first time MotoGP has visited Brazil since 1992 when it raced at Interlagos.

The biggest changes to the calendar see several European dates shifted. Italy moves from late June to May, Great Britain moves from May to August, Czechia moves from July to June, Hungary moves from August to June, and Austria moves from August to September.

The back end of the calendar is relatively unchanged with the flyaway races to Asia and the Pacific before returning for Europe to end the season in Portugal and Spain.

2026 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar