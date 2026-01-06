One year remains on the current agreement, and there are growing fears in the Phillip Island community that MotoGP might not return beyond 2026.

So concerned are Bass Coast Shire Council that a petition to the Victorian Government was launched late last year pleading for clarity from the Premier Jacinta Allen.

Speaking on KTM Summer Grill, Auld said the speculation was not a great shock and that work was ongoing to secure the event’s future.

“We’ve got a contract through to the end of [2026],” Auld told Speedcafe.

“It’s not surprising or unusual to have speculation about where that contract sits.

“We’re in conversations with Dorna at the moment about extending that contract.

“Phillip Island is one of those iconic circuits on the MotoGP calendar.

“You listen to any of the riders when they rank their top circuits – Phillip Island ends up being there in the top couple, and so we think it’s an incredible asset.”

Auld admitted the Phillip Island circuit needs some investment.

Noticeable upgrades to the circuit in recent years include new walls and catchfences, as well as the track being resurfaced.

The circuit has also been blighted by bad weather in recent years, something Auld said could prompt a date change with a new contract.

“It does need some investment though. We need to invest in infrastructure. All parties are keen to do that,” said Auld.

“Potentially, you could tweak the timing of the race. There are some things we could do to improve the event, but the base of it is really, really healthy and we’re keen for that to continue, so we’ll work pretty hard to make sure that we extend it.”

The 2026 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island will take place on October 23-25.