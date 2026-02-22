The Victorian Government let the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix slip from its grasp after MotoGP promoters demanded the race be moved from Phillip Island to Albert Park.

With the parties at an impasse, the South Australian Government swooped on the opportunity to bring motorcycle racing to Adelaide.

The demise of Phillip Island has been met with widespread disappointment from MotoGP riders, many who labelled it their favourite circuit.

However, that disappointment has been tempered with intrigue and excitement over Adelaide.

Though grand prix racing has been held on street circuits previously, Adelaide is poised to become the first true street circuit in the modern MotoGP era.

Advertisements

“It will be super interesting. I am very curious how the track will be,” said factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi.

“Of course, Phillip Island was one of my favourite tracks, but I am sure that we will change for something even cooler. Let’s wait, and let’s see.”

Phillip Island has long been lauded for its high speeds, long radius corners and spectacular vistas.

It does have its drawbacks, though. The circuit is two hours away from the Melbourne central business district and its facilities have lagged.

One of the main reasons for the Victorian Government wanting to keep the race regional was to support the Bass Coast Shire, which benefits from the annual pilgrimage.

That will no longer be the case in 2027.

It could prove to be a double blow for the region with an air of expectation that the production bike-based WorldSBK will move to The Bend Motorsport Park.

MotoGP and WorldSBK are both promoted by MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (formerly Dorna Sports).

Bezzechi’s teammate Jorge Martin said he had “a bit of mixed feelings” over the switch from Phillip Island to Adelaide.

“I think it’s a pity that we lose Phillip Island because I think it is my favourite track and it’s so fun to ride there,” said the 2024 champion.

“But it’s also really interesting to go to Adelaide to get to know a new city, to get to know a new track.

“I always enjoy new tracks because I get used to it really fast. For sure, it will be really interesting.”

KTM Tech3 riders Maverick Vinales and Ennea Bastianini saw both sides of the debate.

“Obviously Phillip Island is a track where all the riders love to ride,” said Vinales.

“We always have to understand the championship and understand the organisation, which is always looking for the betterment of the riders and for the show.

“I want to look at it as a positive thing, so I will keep my mind in very positive way.”

Bastianini added: “To replace Phillip Island will be not easy because it was an iconic MotoGP track – I think the fastest on the calendar.

“The place was really beautiful but I think also Adelaide will be very nice and I’m curious to try it.”

VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio was more emotional about the loss.

“It was a punch on my heart,” said the satellite Ducati rider.

“I think it’s the most beautiful track in the world. I still believe that we can make something to continue to race there, because I think MotoGP deserves a track like this.

“Honestly, if I have to say that I’m happy that it’s out of the calendar, I’m not happy.”

The introduction of a bona fide street circuit to the calendar comes after Formula 1 owners Liberty Media acquired the two-wheel championship.

Since Liberty Media acquired F1 in 2017, it has added four street circuits to the calendar – Las Vegas, Miami, Jeddah, and soon Madrid.

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez said fans should take a wait-and-see approach to how MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group tackles the street circuit.

“If you see the F1 in the past, if you see how they advanced the sport a lot, it’s for this kind of thing. I think MotoGP is in a really good way,” said Fernandez, who won the 2025 race at Phillip Island.

“I really agree with this kind of thing. Sometimes it’s quite difficult for us because we have a lot of things to do, but I think if we want our sport to be bigger and bigger, we need to make these kinds of things. So I am happy.

“The first thing that we have to see is the safety for us. If the track is safe, I don’t care about where we go. I mean, if it’s better for the sport, will be fine for us.

“I think it’s good because I am a MotoGP rider, but also I love this sport. If it’s good for the sport, I will be happy.”

The final Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island is scheduled for October 23-25.