A move was tabled with the current contract between MotoGP promoter Dorna Sports and the Victorian Government set to expire at the end of 2026.

Albert Park, the home of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, had been mooted as an option by Dorna, but the Victorian Government wants the race to remain at Phillip Island.

“The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix is synonymous with Phillip Island, and Victoria is proud to support it,” the Victorian Government said in a statement.

“Today the Allan Labor Government ruled out a request from Dorna Sports to move the event from Phillip Island to Albert Park.

“As regional Australia’s biggest international sporting event, the Motorcycle GP brings tens of thousands of visitors to Phillip Island every year.

“It’s good for tourism, good for local businesses, and good for jobs.”

The state government has pledged additional funding to the Phillip Island event on the proviso that MotoGP remains there.

Speedcafe understands a new pit complex has been mooted, should the event remain at Phillip Island.

“Victoria has agreed to contribute additional funding to help Dorna Sports create a bigger, better event beyond 2026 but only on the condition that the event remains at Phillip Island.

“Phillip Island is the home of MotoGP. It has held the event 29 times. It is an iconic circuit with a magnificent history.

“We are looking forward to another fantastic event in October.”

Steve Dimopoulos, the Victorian Government minister for tourism, sport and major event, labelled Phillip Island the “home of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.”

Jordan Crugnale, Member for Bass, added: “Labor will always fight for the Bass Coast. The race and the benefits it brings are important for the region.”

There is still some uncertainty attached to the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

The South Australian Government is thought to be sniffing around the event amid a desire from The Bend to become the new home of the grand prix.

The current agreement between the Victorian Government and Dorna Sports is the last in a decade-long deal.

Dorna Sports becomes MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group

MotoGP promoter Dorna Sports has announced a rebrand of the business.

The promoter will be known as MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group to reflect the “ongoing evolution and continuous growth of the organisation” as it enters a new era of ownership.

Formula 1 custodians Liberty Media acquired 86 percent of the MotoGP promoter in mid-2025 for $7 billion.

The organisation has held the MotoGP commercial and broadcast rights since 1992.

“The company name change is much more than a new identity – it is a statement of intent,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group.

“MotoGP has grown far beyond just a championship; it has become a global entertainment property followed passionately around the world.

“As MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group, we are building on years of continuous growth to accelerate innovation and global expansion, while always preserving the spirit and values that define our sport.”

MotoGP said the change is in light with its long-term initiatives to grow the sport’s reach across continents and broaden its appeal to younger and more diverse audiences.

In a statement, MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group said: “The group will continue to lead the commercial, sporting, and fan engagement development of MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3, the Road to MotoGP programmes, the World Superbike Championship, and the newly created Harley Davidson Bagger World Cup – strengthening its role across every level of elite motorcycle sport.”