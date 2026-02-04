The Frenchman crashed out in the morning’s session at Turn 9 on just his ninth lap aboard his new YZR-M1. Quartararo returned for the afternoon’s session, only to crash again at Turn 5.

The MotoGP champion elected to sit out the remainder of the pre-season test and will return to Barcelona for further medical checks.

Quartararo’s plan is to be ready for the second test at Buriram on February 21-22.

Despite the early setback, the 2021 champion said there would be no major issues with the lost track time.

“I broke a finger in the crash this morning. I will have a check-up the day after tomorrow in Barcelona,” said Quartararo, who was ninth fastest on the leading YZR-M1.

“We already tested what we needed to during last week’s Shakedown Test.

“Of course, having two more days would have been helpful for electronics and mapping, but I think we’ve done enough, so I prefer to sit out the remainder of the test.

“Together with Yamaha, we decided to stop and focus on recovery so I can be 100 percent fit again in Buriram.”

Yamaha boss Massimo Meregalli bemoaned the unfortunate start to the new season.

“This is, of course, not how we wanted to start the test,” said Meregalli.

“Unfortunately, Fabio suffered a severe crash in Session 1 at Turn 5, which has brought his Sepang testing programme to an end.

“In agreement with Fabio, we decided that taking any additional risks was not worthwhile.

“Having Fabio back to full fitness in time for the Buriram test is the priority.

“Everyone at Yamaha and the entire team wish him a speedy recovery.

“In the meantime, Augusto Fernández will substitute for Fabio over the next two days in order to complete the plan scheduled for the remainder of the Sepang test.”

On combined times, Marc Marquez topped Tuesday’s testing for the factory Ducati team, clocking a 1:57.018s on his Desmosedici in the afternoon.

For Marquez, it’s the first time back on a MotoGP bike since his season-ending crash at Mandalika.

“It was a tricky day in the morning, especially with the feedback,” said Marquez.

“I feel a bit strange and this delayed the things to try because I said to the team I need laps for me. Then, in the afternoon, we started to try some aerodynamic things.

“When you’re riding these bikes very well, you’re pushing – but everyone is pushing. It’s true, right now is not the most important being the top.

“The most important thing is that the shoulder is working in a good way. That was my main worry. I need laps. I need to continue with my preparation.”

Ducati satellite rider Fabio Di Giannantonio was second fastest for VR46 and 0.256s off the 2025 champion’s pace.

Maverick Vinales was third for Tech3 on the best of the KTM RC16 quartet, 0.277s in arrears.

Last year’s runner-up, Alex Marquez, was fourth for Ducati satellite Gresini. His best time came during the first session, ending up 0.469s off the pace.

On the back of announcing his new deal with Aprilia, Marco Bezzecchi was fifth fastest on his RS-GP26.

Australia’s Jack Miller was 14th for Yamaha satellite Pramac. His best time came during the first sessoin, which put him 1.234s off Marquez.

Testing will continue at Sepang on Wednesday.

Results: MotoGP Sepang Test, Session 1

Pos Num Rider Team Bike Lap Diff Gap 1 73 Alex Marquez BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:57.487 2 10 Luca Marini Honda HRC Castrol Honda 1:57.845 0.358 0.358 3 72 Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:57.894 0.049 0.407 4 43 Jack Miller Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:58.252 0.358 0.765 5 37 Pedro Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:58.313 0.061 0.826 6 42 Alex Rins Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Yamaha 1:58.320 0.007 0.833 7 36 Joan Mir Honda HRC Castrol Honda 1:58.367 0.047 0.880 8 5 Johann Zarco CASTROL Honda LCR Honda 1:58.571 0.204 1.084 9 11 Diogo Moreira Pro Honda LCR Honda 1:58.682 0.111 1.195 10 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:58.770 0.088 1.283 11 93 Marc Marquez Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:58.774 0.004 1.287 12 21 Franco Morbidelli Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:58.867 0.093 1.38 13 25 Raul Fernandez Trackhouse MotoGP Team Aprilia 1:58.878 0.011 1.391 14 7 Toprak Razgatlioglu Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:58.887 0.009 1.400 15 32 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:58.908 0.021 1.421 16 12 Maverick Viñales Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM 1:59.095 0.187 1.608 17 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:59.244 0.149 1.757 18 23 Enea Bastianini Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM 1:59.539 0.295 2.052 19 79 Ai Ogura Trackhouse MotoGP Team Aprilia 1:59.588 0.049 2.101 20 20 Fabio Quartararo Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Yamaha 1:59.886 0.298 2.399 21 33 Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 2:00.347 0.461 2.860 22 4 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha Factory Racing Yamaha 2:00.681 0.334 3.194 47 Augusto Fernandez Yamaha Factory Racing Yamaha

