On Thursday, news broke that Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo is poised to ditch the Japanese manufacturer for another in the form of Honda.

According to Motorsport.com, the Frenchman has signed a two-year Honda deal.

Quartararo brought Yamaha its only world championship in 2021 but he has barely been a threat since 2022.

Although he has had one-lap pace in abundance, the 26-year-old has not won a race since the middle of 2022 – prompting threats he would walk from the team.

In the wake of the report of Quartararo’s impending move, his manager Thomas Maubant said there was no agreement in place yet.

“The only thing I can confirm to you is that there are discussions with teams,” Maubant said.

“Honda is part of them, but as of today, nothing is signed.”

There are obvious implications for Honda’s current riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini, who are both contracted to the end of 2026.

According to Motorsport.com, Quartararo’s move would open the door for incumbent Aprilia rider Jorge Martin to take his place at Yamaha on a two-year deal.

Martin, who won the 2024 title for Ducati satellite squad Gresini, has long sought to get out of his Aprilia deal.

In 2025, in the midst of an injury layoff, Martin tried to sign with Honda but was roadblocked by Aprilia.

In Ducati land, there are changes expected too. KTM has not been able to give Pedro Acosta a bike capable of winning the world championship, and the Spaniard wants change.

Acosta has long been touted as a future MotoGP champion – and to do that, joining Ducati looks like the way to go.

A vacancy is expected at the factory Ducati team with the underperforming Francesco Bagnaia at serious risk of losing his job. Where he lands remains unclear.

Acosta has long been linked with Ducati, and now reports have emerged from Spanish outlet Diario AS that he will join Marc Marquez in 2027.

Marquez is reportedly set to sign a two-year extension to continue riding the top Desmosedici.

Acosta’s vacancy at KTM is expected to be filled by satellite Tech3 rider Maverick Vinales.

All of this came on the same day that MotoGP held its first shakedown at Sepang in Malaysia.

Honda topped the timesheets thanks to Aleix Espargaro.