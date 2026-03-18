The state government has launched a new website – motogpadl.com.au – where prospective attendees can sign up to receive information about the 2027 MotoGP Grand Prix of Australia.

New Facebook and Instagram profiles have also been launched to coincide with the announcement.

Fans can register their interest in either general admission tickets, grandstand tickets, or hospitality and experiences.

“MotoGP on the Adelaide Street Circuit will deliver enormous economic benefits for South Australia – filling our hotels, restaurants, bars and businesses with visitors from across Australia and around the world,” said South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas.

“And now South Australians have their chance to be there from the start. Registering interest in tickets is the first step in what will be a huge moment for our state as international motorsport returns to the streets of Adelaide.

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“South Australians have fond memories and a sense of pride about the Formula 1 Grand Prix and we’re aiming to capture that spirit when MotoGP moves to Adelaide next year.”

To mark the launch, the South Australian Government has also revealed plans for a limited range of MotoGP-themed licence plates to commemorate the 2027 event.

The plates will be produced if the Labor Government is re-elected.

“The release will be a nod to the original 199 black Adelaide Grand Prix plates released in 1985 to commemorate the first Formula 1 Grand Prix,” the South Australian Government said in a statement.

“The Adelaide Grand Prix number plates have become sought-after collectors’ items, fetching hundreds of thousands of dollars at auction.”

Only 500 plates will be produced, which will be made available via auction.

“South Australians remember the pride of the original Adelaide Grand Prix, and these limited-edition MotoGP plates will be another piece of history South Australians will be racing to get their hands on,” said Premier Malinauskas.

“Just like the original Grand Prix plates from the 1980s, these MotoGP plates will become collector’s items – a lasting reminder of the moment international racing returned to the streets of Adelaide.

“More importantly, MotoGP will deliver millions of dollars in economic benefit for our state, filling hotels, restaurants and venues while showcasing Adelaide to hundreds of millions of fans around the world.

“With only 500 available, the race will be on to secure one of these plates and own a piece of South Australian motorsport history.”

A date has not been publicised for the 2027 MotoGP Grand Prix of Australia.