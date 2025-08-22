The positions of Miller and Pramac Yamaha teammate Miguel Oliveira have been in limbo since June when the team announced it will bring in Superbike star Toprak Razgatlioglu for 2026.

Oliveira remains under contract to Pramac beyond this year, although there is believed to be an option in the team’s favour.

Miller, who joined Pramac this season on a one-year deal, has comfortably outperformed Oliveira and could still retain his ride but has grown frustrated by the wait.

“Your guess is as good as mine at the moment, in terms of what their strategy is and what they plan on doing,” Miller said ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I have options, and I’m going to move forward with those options if it doesn’t come quickly.”

Yamaha had indicated following Razgatlioglu’s signing that a decision on the second rider would be made ahead of the summer break – a period which has since come and gone.

Another rider linked to the second Pramac seat, Moto2 rising star Diogo Moreira, is now reportedly headed for Honda in a move that should boost Miller’s hopes.

If Miller is cut loose by Yamaha, it appears unlikely he’d land elsewhere in MotoGP and a switch to World Superbikes has been mooted.

As for a deadline on Yamaha talks, he said: “I have one in my mind but I’m not telling you guys.

“I’ve been more than patient enough. If you want me, you want me, if you don’t, you don’t. It’s as clear as that.”

Miller said he wants to help the troubled Yamaha MotoGP program out of its current state that has contributed to a career-worst season to date for the Australian.

“I feel like I have a lot of information to give, a lot of input to give, and can help in a project like that,” he said.

“If they cannot see the value in that, well then I understand and I will move on to something different.”

The MotoGP season continues this weekend at Balaton Park, which will host the first Hungarian round of the championship in 33 years.