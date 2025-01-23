The Australian was preparing for his second Moto3 season when he crashed at Jerez and broke a vertebrae in his neck.

The 19-year-old rode for the Red Bull-backed GasGas Tech3 team in 2024 where he finished 15th in the world championship.

His best finish was eighth on three occasions.

Featured Videos

“Last Friday I had a crash whilst training at Jerez which has left me with a fractured and displaced C3 vertebrae in my neck,” Roulstone wrote on social media.

“After three nights in Jerez hospital, I was lucky enough to be medically flown to Barcelona yesterday and now in the best hands to have surgery in the next day or two.

“It’s a real shame to have this after such good preseason I was having, but now it is about recovering as fast and as safely as possible to be back on the bike.

“Cannot thank [Xavi Arenas] enough for being by my side and helping to arrange everything. As well as the medical staff involved.”

Roulstone is one of two Australians competing in the Moto3 World Championship this year. Joel Kelso has moved from Boe Motorsport to LevelUp MTA Racing.

The first MotoGP round is scheduled for February 28-March 2 at the Buriram International Circuit in Thailand.