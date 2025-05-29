The 27-year-old Italian flew to Japan immediately after the weekend’s British Grand Prix to be part of the test program on the Honda CBR1000RR-R SP.

“On Wednesday, May 28, Luca Marini suffered a heavy fall while testing for the Suzuka 8-Hour and will remain in Japan for observation and recovery,” read a Honda statement.

“Having completed a successful first day, the Italian began the second day of his program but crashed heavily.

“Suffering from a dislocated left hip, damage to the ligaments in his left knee, fractures in the sternum and left collarbone, and a right-sided pneumothorax, Marini was transferred to local hospital and stabilised.

“Marini will remain under observation in Japan until he is deemed fit to travel.

“Honda HRC and the Honda HRC Castrol team will support Marini fully in his recovery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luca Marini 10 (@lucamarini10)

Marini, who currently sits 13th in the MotoGP standings, posted an image to Instagram from his hospital bed thanking followers for their support.

The Suzuka 8 Hours is an annual endurance event held at the Honda-owned circuit and is this year due to take place on August 1-3.