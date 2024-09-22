Bagnaia began from pole position but Martin got the hole shot into Turn 1 at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. His lead was short-lived, however, as Bagnaia got the switch-back.

Having threatened early, Martin finally got the lead on Lap 4 with a pass at Turn 8. Bagnaia looked like he might pull off an over-under but wobbled on the corner exit.

A lap later, and Bagnaia lost out to his factory Ducati teammate Enna Bastianini who set about challenging Martin for the lead. The top two duly skipped away, leaving Bagnaia in their wake.

On Lap 10, GasGas Tech3 rider Pedro Acosta crashed on his own from fourth on the road, gifting Gresini Racing’s Marc Marquez another spot having started seventh.

By Lap 14, Bagnaia had dropped back to more than three seconds. Soon enough, he began to set the fastest laps of the race and started bridging the gap to the leaders – but with less than two seconds to the leaders, Bagnaia crashed on Lap 21 at Turn 8.

His front wheel locked and the Desmosedici GP24 slid from beneath him into the gravel trap. Bagnaia trudged back to the pits, gifting Martin a massive free kick in the riders’ championship.

Bagnaia left Martin and Bastianini to battle amongst themselves while Marquez rose to third.

Martin edged away from Bastianini in the final few laps but the Italian brought the gap down and by the final lap was challenging for the lead.

Into Turn 4, ‘The Beast’ dive-bombed Martin. Bastianini was well wide of the apex and forced Martin off the road.

Bastianini himself failed to make the turn but skipped away to take the chequered flag.

Martin expressed his disgust with a gesture as he took the chequered flag in second place. However, post-race, he offered a measured response.

“It was a nice race, really tough from the beginning,” said Martin.

“I was trying to overtake Pecco. I was the fastest so I said ‘Okay, let’s go!’

“I was confident with that pace trying to keep that constant and then I saw Enea was arriving and then I just tried to close the gaps.

“I think maybe the maneuver was too much because he pushed me out of the track so I couldn’t fight back.

“Maybe afterwards I did some gestures because I was a bit hot. Anyway, I think I was stronger, I think I deserved the victory, but it’s okay. I will try again next one.”

MotoGP resumes on September 27-29 at the Mandalika International Street Circuit for the Grand Prix of Indonesia.

Results: MotoGP Gran Premio Pramac dell’Emilia-Romagna, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli