OnlyFans is perhaps most well-known in the public eye for its explicit, adult-rated content.

However, the brand boasts more than 250 athletes and has strong links to motorsport.

British Superbike star Davey Todd and MotoAmerica race winner Josh Herrin are listed among the 13 riders backed by OnlyFans.

OnlyFans even has naming rights for Moto2 team American Racing Team with Joe Roberts and Marcos Ramirez.

Taking to social media, Relph said there would be obvious assumptions about what the deal means but explained she would be providing “strictly PG-rated” content.

“This makes me the first Australian motorcycle professional athlete to be supported by OnlyFans, which I know will come with a lot of questions,” said Relph.

“I’ve spent my career breaking stereotypes and changing perceptions of what it means to be a woman in this sport, and this partnership is no different. So – let’s start the conversation!

“OnlyFans gives me the freedom to connect with fans in a more authentic way, and get your mind out of the gutter, it is strictly PG-rated content.”

Subscribing to Relph’s content comes at no cost.

Relph said she will bring daily posts, monthly live streams, and behind-the-scenes insights to life as a professional motorcycle rider.

“This is a massive step in my racing career, and I can’t wait to bring you along for what’s shaping up to be the biggest year of my racing to date,” she added.

“I cannot thank OnlyFans enough for this incredible opportunity – I will be making the most of it.”

Relph is poised to return to the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) under the Full Throttle Racing umbrella on a Yamaha YZF-R7.