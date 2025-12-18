Love was a staple of the one-make series with multiple wins for Sonic Motor Racing Services before stepping up to Supercars with the Blanchard Racing Team.

His time in Supercars lasted little more than one season. Love and the Blanchard Racing Team split after this year’s Sydney season-opener.

Love remained match fit with cameos in Trans Am, GT World Challenge, and Carrera Cup after his sudden exit.

Now he has committed to a full-time Porsche return.

“I’m really excited to be joining TekworkX for the 2026 Carrera Cup season with the team’s energy, commitment and belief in what we can achieve together,” said Love.

“Carrera Cup has always been a place where I feel at home, and I’m looking forward to getting back in the Porsche with a fresh mindset and a group of people who share my goals.

“I can’t wait to hit the track and show what we’re capable of together.”

Love’s signing comes as the team seeks to score its first Porsche Carrera Cup Australia title.

“Aaron is a very gifted driver, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to TekworkX for 2026,” said TekworkX Motorsport owner Rob Woods.

“His speed, race craft and professionalism are already proven, and we have no doubt he’ll be a front-running force in Carrera Cup next season.

“Our goal has always been to build a team capable of competing at the highest level, and Aaron is the perfect addition.”

The 2026 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia season begins at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 5-8.

The championship will also feature at Darwin, Ipswich, Tailem Bend, Bathurst, the Gold Coast, and Adelaide.