The Adelaide Grand Final will feature a drifting showcase, headlined by Saito and Formula Drift legend Vaughn Gitten Jr.

Australia’s own Jake ‘Drift Squid’ Jones will also feature in his BMW E92 M3 as well as Jordan Sanderson in a Ford Mustang.

The quartet will be part of the Penrite All-Stars of Drift at the bp Adelaide Grand Final, taking on the parklands circuit in both directions.

Sanderson and Gitten Jr. will be behind the wheel RTR-spec Ford Mustangs, which have become famous for their incredible attitude.

“I am so pumped to head down under to the bp Adelaide Grand Final later this month,” said Gitten Jr.

“It’ll be my first time visiting and drifting in Australia. This has been a long-time dream of mine, and I cannot wait to be drifting a Mustang RTR on the iconic circuit in Adelaide.”

Adelaide Grand Final chief executive Mark Warren added: “We are pumped to have this exciting new motorsport show feature on-track at the bp Adelaide Grand Final.

“Our event has become a fan favourite, and we’re always looking for fresh ways to welcome international talent and deliver unforgettable experiences for our crowds.

“This drift show will be one of many great highlights during our new Grand Final format and may challenge our Supercars drivers in their iconic smoke-wielding championship celebrations.”

The Adelaide Grand Final takes place on November 27-30.

Other attractions at the Adelaide Grand Final include the temporary, custom-built speedway and AUSX Supercross Grand Final.