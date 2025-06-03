The race, held in the rugged mountains around Pefki, was the second round of the FIM European TT Rally Championship, attracting 161 motorcycles and 37 SSVs for one of the toughest tests on the calendar.

Riding without any external support and handling all mechanical work solo under the Malle Moto rules, Houlihan pushed through challenging terrain, navigation chaos and a serious mid-race crash to finish fifth in the FIM 450cc Championship Class, second in the FIM Veteran Class and 10th in the Malle Moto Class

The Hellas Rally saw riders navigating complex stages with no outside assistance, which added to the physical and mental strain.

Houlihan faced several minor incidents throughout the event, but it was a head-on collision on day three that truly tested his resolve.

The accident was caused by a navigation error in the official roadbook that sent many riders the wrong way – including the rider who caused the head-on crash with Houlihan.

The Australian was left with a broken foot, three fractured toes, a broken nose and a shattered finger.

Remarkably, he continued racing and minimised time loss, with officials later neutralising the affected stage due to the course error.

“It was a really tough week and one of the most physically demanding events I’ve done, especially without any outside support,” said Houlihan, who has major sponsorship from Speedcafe.com and Velcro.

“The crash on day three was a big one, but I was lucky to be able to get back on the bike and keep going. It means a lot to finish well here, especially under these conditions.”

The Hellas Rally performance builds on a strong start to the year for the experienced Albury-based rider, who has become one of Australia’s most respected figures in international cross-country rally racing.

Houlihan now turns his attention to upcoming rounds in the FIM European TT Rally Championship with the next event in Romania in four weeks.