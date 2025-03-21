The exciting new deal will see the news website provide extended media coverage of the ARC throughout the year, while also hosting multiple live streams during all six event weekends.

With the interest in the ARC continuing to expand throughout the country, the partnership is a major coup with Speedcafe the number one destination for all motorsport news in Australia.

Established in 2009, Speedcafe is an award-winning news platform that provides up-to-the-minute coverage of national and international racing categories. Boasting top level coverage from Formula 1, Supercars, Speedway, Off Road and Rally to state news and grassroots, Speedcafe has grown into a trusted source for industry professionals, teams, and fans, delivering breaking news, in-depth analysis, and exclusive interviews.

With a strong presence across digital and social media, Speedcafe remains a key player in shaping motorsport discourse in Australia and beyond, and Owner Karl Begg was thrilled to link up with the ARC.

“We’re excited to establish a media partnership with the EROAD Australian Rally Championship that will bring fans closer to the action,” Begg said.

“Rally is a spectacular sport and our role is all about keeping the fans as up to date as possible. This year we’ll be stepping up our coverage with live streams, daily reports, photos and videos from the event as well as interviews and exclusive content.”

ARC Director Adrian Coppin echoed Begg’s sentiments and was looking forward to a big year with the outlet.

“We are extremely excited to partner up with such a prestigious media outlet within the Australian media landscape,” Coppin said.

“Speedcafe is undoubtedly one of the biggest providers of news in this country, so to have them backing the championship is a fantastic get for us and one that will help continue our growth to all corners of the country.

“Thank you to Karl and the team for the confidence. Between Speedcafe and our list of high quality partners, the ARC is shaping up to be the best season in recent years and we are looking forward to the exposure it brings.”

The 2025 EROAD Australian Rally Championship season kicks off this weekend with Toyota Gazoo Racing Rally of Canberra on March 21-23.

