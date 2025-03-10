EROAD Australian Rally Championship organisers have revealed a 26-car entry list for the Toyota Gazoo Racing Rally of Canberra on March 21-23.
That field is bolstered by a six-car field of state-level entries.
Paddon will be joined by veteran co-driver John Kennard in the co-driver’s seat of their Rally2-spec Hyundai i20 N.
The car is the same specification as what he drove to victory in the FIA European Rally Championship.
The field features six Rally2-spec cars from Hyundai, Toyota, and Skoda.
Father-son duo Alex Rullo and Peter Rullo will each pilot Hyundai i20 N rally cars while Scott Pedder will be behind the wheel of the sole Skoda Fabia RS in the field.
Harry Bates and Lewis Bates will lead the way for Toyota in their GR Yaris rally cars. Harry will be joined by Coral Taylor in the co-driver’s seat while Lewis will have Anthony McLaughlin.
Tom Clarke and Ryan Preston will field an older R5-spec Ford Fiesta.
Entry list: 2025 EROAD Australian Rally Championship, Toyota Gazoo Racing Rally of Canberra
|Num
|Driver /Co-Driver
|Car/Class
|Entrant
|Category
|1
|Harry Bates/Coral Taylor
|2024 Toyota GR Yaris – Rally 2
|Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia
|ARC
|2
|Hayden Paddon/John Kennard
|2022 Hyundai i20N – Rally 2
|Paddon Racing Group
|ARC
|3
|Scott Pedder/Glenn Macneall
|2025 Skoda Fabia RS – Rally 2
|Pedders Suspension and Brakes
|ARC
|4
|Lewis Bates/Anthony McLoughlin
|2024 Toyota GR Yaris – Rally 2
|Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia
|ARC
|5
|Alex Rullo/Steve Glenney
|2022 Hyundai i20N – Rally 2
|IntelliSpatial Fleetcare Racing
|ARC
|6
|Peter Rullo/Ben Searcy
|2022 Hyundai i20N – Rally 2
|IntelliSpatial Fleetcare Racing
|ARC
|7
|Tom Clarke/Ryan Preston
|2018 Ford Fiesta – R5
|White Wolf Constructions/MainFix
|ARC
|8
|Josh Redhead/Ray Winwood-Smith
|2012 Hyundai i20 – Group G4
|Winpart Group
|ARC
|9
|Michael Harding/James Thornburn
|1993 Subaru Impreza WRX – P6
|Techworkz Automotive
|ARC, Production Cup, 4WD Classic CupNSWRC, ECCRS-4WD, ACTRRS
|10
|Joshua Wiedman/KJ Miller
|2006 Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 9 – P5
|Mikes Shock Shop, Glendun Group, BSF 4×4
|ARC, Production Cup
|11
|Stewart Reid/Bella Haggarty
|2016 Mitsubishi Mirage – AP4
|Team Cabling / SR Automotive
|ARC
|12
|Andrew Penny/Rhys Llewellyn
|1995 Subaru Impreza WRX – C3
|Mortsport
|ARC, Production Cup, 4WD Classic CupNSWRC, NSWRC Prod, ECCRS-4WD
|13
|Tony Sullens/Kaylie Newell
|2013 Citroen DS3 – P4
|Australian Truck Performance
|ARC, 2WD Cup, NSWRC, NSWRC Prod, NSWRC 2WD
|14
|Darren Crozier/Michelle Crozier
|2005 Subaru Impreza Sti N12 – P5
|DRC 4X4 Motorsport
|ARC, Production Cup
|15
|Jaidyn Gluskie /ucy Gluskie
|2001 Subaru Impreza RS – P5
|Jaidyn Gluskie Motorsport
|ARC, Production Cup, Junior Cup (D/CD)
|16
|Mal Keough/Andrew (Pip) Bennett
|1984 Audi Quattro – C3
|G.K.Denney Tyres
|ARC, 4WD Classic Cup, NSWRC, ECCRS 4WD
|17
|Molly Spalding/Matt Dillon
|1995 Subaru Impreza WRX – C3
|Spalding Dillon Australia
|ARC, Production Cup, 4WD Classic Cup
|18
|Nathan Stokes/Ian Wheeler
|2011 Subaru Impreza WRX – P4
|Nathan Stokes
|ARC, Production Cup
|19
|Jody Mill James/Ford
|2004 Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 8 – P5
|Safari Motors
|ARC, Production Cup, NSWRC, NSWRC Prod
|20
|Tim Woods/Jo Moore
|2000 Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 6 – P6
|Tim Woods
|ARC, Production Cup, NSWRC, NSWRC Prod
|21
|Lachlan Moore/Paul Bailey
|1998 Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 6 – P6
|Sheds n Homes Bathurst
|ARC, Production Cup, NSWRC, NSWRC Prod
|22
|Peter Dunn/Peter Hellwig
|2019 Subaru BRZ-X – G4
|Alliance Motorsport
|ARC, NSWRC
|23
|Trevor Stilling/Claire Buccini
|1980 Nissan Stanza – C2
|Stilling Motorsport
|ARC, 2WD Classic Cup, NSWRC, ECCRS 2WD
|24
|Chris Stilling/Logan Waterhouse
|1990 – BMW E30 – C2
|Simply Music Management
|ARC, Production Cup, 2WD Classic Cup, NSWRC, NSWRC Prod, ECCRS 2WD
|25
|Shane Garner/Sylvia Garner
|1994 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5
|Racing Dipsy
|ARC, Production Cup, 4WD Classic Cup
|26
|Jackson Long/Damien Long
|2005 Subaru Impreza RS – P5
|Premier Pools
|ARC, Production Cup, Junior Cup (D)NSWRC, NSWRC Prod
|NSW Rally Championship & ARC Rally Series
|Num
|Driver/Co-Driver
|Car/Class
|Entrant
|Category
|30
|Mal Hurley/Reagan Hurley
|1999 SubaruImpreza WRX – P5
|Mal Hurley
|NSWRC, NSWRC Prod, ACTRRS
|31
|Stuart Collison/Bernie Webb
|2006 SubaruImpreza WRX – P6
|Cooldrive
|NSWRC, NSWRC Prod, ACTRRS
|32
|John McHugh/Shane O’Donnell
|1984 ToyotaSprinter – CLB
|McHugh Contractors
|ECCRS 2WD
|33
|James O’Malley/Karlya Parnell
|2014 Toyota86 – Group N
|Tumut Toyota
|NSWRC, NSWRC Prod, NSW 2WD
|34
|Blake Stevens/Stephen Kent
|1992 HondaCivic – C2
|Qirx Motorsports
|NSWRC, ECCRS-2WD, ACTRRS
|35
|Mike Jankowski/Paul Wentworth
|1970 Datsun1600 – CLB
|Mike Jankowski
|ACTRRS