EROAD Australian Rally Championship organisers have revealed a 26-car entry list for the Toyota Gazoo Racing Rally of Canberra on March 21-23.

That field is bolstered by a six-car field of state-level entries.

Paddon will be joined by veteran co-driver John Kennard in the co-driver’s seat of their Rally2-spec Hyundai i20 N.

Featured Videos

The car is the same specification as what he drove to victory in the FIA European Rally Championship.

The field features six Rally2-spec cars from Hyundai, Toyota, and Skoda.

Father-son duo Alex Rullo and Peter Rullo will each pilot Hyundai i20 N rally cars while Scott Pedder will be behind the wheel of the sole Skoda Fabia RS in the field.

Harry Bates and Lewis Bates will lead the way for Toyota in their GR Yaris rally cars. Harry will be joined by Coral Taylor in the co-driver’s seat while Lewis will have Anthony McLaughlin.

Tom Clarke and Ryan Preston will field an older R5-spec Ford Fiesta.

Entry list: 2025 EROAD Australian Rally Championship, Toyota Gazoo Racing Rally of Canberra