On Saturday, August 9 at midday, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of the fire with 10 appliances.

Fire ripped through the Power Maxed premises, destroying the racing team’s workshop, manufacturing warehouse, and stock warehouse. Power Maxed makes automotive cleaning, detailing and valeting products.

The team competes in BTCC as an independent entry with Nick Halstead and Mikey Doble and this year, ca,paigning a pair of Vauxhall Astras under the Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing banner.

As yet, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

“Devastated just doesn’t cover it,” team owner Adam Weaver said in a statement.

“The heat was so intense it melted solid gearbox casings, reduced entire engines to warped molten metal, and left nothing but ash and twisted steel of the buildings.

“Years of work, equipment, and investment were destroyed in a matter of hours. All tools, spare parts, and components have been lost.

“We are starting again from nothing.”

Weaver said the team will still compete at Knockhill with one car, borrowing an ex-Scott Sumpton Cupra Leon to facilitate their entry.

The team has not announced which of its two drivers, Halstead and Doble, will compete at Knockhill.

Power Maxed Racing will have just five days to prepare without a premises and no tools.

“Yet, in true PMR fashion, we refuse to stand still. This weekend, we will still take to the grid at Knockhill with at least one car,” he said.

“It will be the biggest challenge in our history to have a car ready in time, but we will do it. Sleep can wait.

“We want to fly the flag for all our brands and partners and show them what a promise to deliver really looks like, this is how committed we are as a company and as a group of people to deliver on our promises.

“Seeing a car go out in FP1 on Saturday will be one of the proudest moments of my life,” Weaver added.

“It will show the tenacity of our team, our partners, and the incredible motorsport community. We are on the phones begging and borrowing to make it happen. This weekend isn’t just about racing, it’s about proving what can be achieved when people pull together and NEVER give up.

“I sincerely hope that by demonstrating this, it can also motivate others who may be facing difficulties in their own lives, ensuring that some positive outcomes can emerge from challenging situations.”

A GoFundMe has been started and has so far raised 6200 GBP (12,700 AUD).

Weaver called on the BTCC and wider motorsport community to help with the subsequent rebuild.

“Our factory may be gone, but our spirit is very much alive,” said Weaver.

“If you can help in any way, no matter how small, please get in touch. Together, we can rebuild from the ashes – and show the world what true motorsport resilience looks like.”

Power Maxed Racing also competes in the TCR UK Championship with two Hyundai i30 N TCR cars and a Cupra León Competición TCR.

Images shared on social media showed a burnt out Hyundai and Honda Civic Type R TCR car.