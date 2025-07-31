Gilmour is a regular in the New Zealand Rally Championship, having competed since the mid-2000s.

She became synonymous with Subaru in the Group N era and then Suzuki under the AP4 regulations but in recent years made the switch to a Rally2-sepc Citroen.

Later this year, Gilmour will get behind the wheel of a Skoda prepared by Perth-based team Maximum Motorsport.

Gilmour will contest Rally Tasmania on November 7-9 with Australian co-driver Ben Searcy.

“I feel fortunate to have an on-the-ground knowledgeable team supplying my rally car for this event,” said Gilmour.

“Combined with Ben’s experience rallying in Australia, it will give me a leg up rallying in Tasmania for the first time.”

The Australian sojourn marks the climax of Gilmour’s season, which includes several rallies across New Zealand.

Her next event will be the Ashley Forest Rallysprint on September 20-21 before making her return to the New Zealand Rally Championship for Rally Bay of Plenty on October 11.

“I’m so excited to have such a cool variety of events to round off the 2025 season,” said Gilmour.

“Rally Tasmania will be a real highlight—competing against some of Australia’s best drivers and experiencing the Tasmanian stages for the first time.

“It’s a shame to miss the final NZRC round in Whangārei, but the chance to jump into a competitive car with a great team and return to the ARC was too good to pass up.

“Everyone raves about the roads in Tasmania, so I can’t wait to see what all the fuss is about.”

Maximum Motorsport boss Dean Herridge welcomed Gilmour to the fold.

“Emma is a quality driver with a heap of experience, so we’re excited to see how she enjoys the Skoda and the Tassie roads,” said Herridge.

“It’s fantastic to see her back in the ARC and she’ll no doubt be a fan favourite and is a great addition to the field.

“Adding another high-calibre international driver like Emma strengthens the entry list and highlights the quality of the ARC.”

The EROAD Australian Rally Championship continues on August 22-24 with the Gippsland Rally.

The Adelaide Hills Rally on October 3-5 and Rally Tasmania on November 7-9 round of the season.