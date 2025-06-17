Romain Dumas, a two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, will pilot the 1400 horsepower prototype in an attempt to break the outright record.

The all-electric car was built in collaboration with STARD Advanced Research and Development and is the third iteration after the SuperVan 4.2 and last year’s F-150 Lightning SuperTruck.

Ford has touted the Super Mustang Mach-E as a lighter and more nimble machine relative to the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck.

“We’re continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible with electric vehicles,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance.

“This Super Mustang Mach-E demonstrator represents the next stage in our electrification journey — lighter, leaner, just as powerful, and more capable in high-altitude competition.

“Racing is our test bed. Every data point we gather on the mountain helps us build better electric vehicles for our customers — whether it’s maximising power delivery, improving regen strategies, or managing heat in extreme elevation changes.

“What we learn here goes straight into future production.”

The Super Mustang Mach-E features three UHP 6-Phase motors from Stard fed by 50kW of ultra-high-performance Li-polymer NMC pouch cells.

“Like last year’s entry, it operates on a voltage of 799V, but this year’s setup sheds critical weight — over 260 pounds — while delivering regenerative braking of 710kW,” Ford said.

“The car’s carbon braking system, forged magnesium wheels, and Pirelli P-Zero tires are engineered to withstand the punishing 156 turns up to the 14,115-foot summit.

“In Pikes Peak trim, the Mustang Mach-E generates a staggering 6,900 lbs of downforce at 150 mph, surpassing even last year’s high-downforce configuration of the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck.”

The car will carry #310 – which represents Dumas’ third Pikes Peak with Ford and his 10th attempt at the event.

“After last year’s incredible run with the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck and SuperVan 4.2 before it, I’m honoured to be back with Ford to take on this challenge once again,” said Dumas.

“This Mach-E is a different beast and we’re excited to see what it can do on the mountain.”

This year’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb takes place on June 22.

There will be one Australian in action — Brett Dickie in his 2001 Honda S2000.