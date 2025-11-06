Set to debut in the 2026/27 season, the ‘Gen4’ single-seater will make 450kW (600hp) peak race power and 600kW (815hp) in Attack Mode – up from 350kW (470hp).

The new car will also feature race-long all-wheel drive. Previously, all-wheel drive has only been functional in qualifying, on race starts, and in Attack Mode.

Gen4 is a significant departure from its predecessor, with a slightly longer wheelbase (3080mm vs 2705mm) and a much longer front nose and rear wing overhang.

The Gen4 car is 520mm longer than the Gen3 racer and 93mm wider.

Aesthetically, the car has taken on a new look, with a Formula 1-style rear wing and a stylised front wing.

Key to the Gen4 platform is the inclusion of high downforce and low downforce aerodynamic configurations for qualifying and racing respectively.

“The Gen4 is far more than a race car,” said Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds.

“It represents over a decade of progress, innovation, and ambition in electric racing.

“Co-developed with the FIA, it stands as the most advanced, demanding, and sustainable machine we’ve ever built, redefining what’s possible in performance and environmental responsibility.

“With Gen4, Formula E strengthens its position as the world’s most forward-thinking sport and a true racing pioneer.”

Formula E has claimed the car uses 100 percent recyclable materials, with at least 20 percent recycled content.

Porsche, Nissan, Jaguar, Stellantis and Lola are set to test their new cars in the coming weeks.