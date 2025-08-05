At this year’s Crowdstrike Spa 24, global GT3 and GT4 promoter SRO Motorsports Group revealed its suite of 2026 dates.

That included a six-round Australian series with “TBC” listed against the season finale.

Speedcafe understands that event is likely to be the Adelaide Grand Final late next year.

The date for the 2026 event has not yet been confirmed.

Next year’s GT calendar features visits to Phillip Island, The Bend, Ipswich, Sydney, and a maiden trip to Darwin at popular Supercars venue Hidden Valley Raceway.

Once finalised, Adelaide would replace Hampton Downs on the calendar. The New Zealand flyaway round will close out the 2025 season.

A return to Adelaide would mark the first visit to the parklands for GT World Challenge Australia since 2023.

That year, three races were held. Porsche pair Matt Campbell and Yasser Shahin won the first and last race while Christopher Mies and Liam Talbot won the second outing in an Audi.

Assuming the event does come to fruition, the return of Adelaide to the calendar could cause issues for GT teams whose driver line-up feature any Supercars full-timers.

This year’s field includes full-timers Broc Feeney (Triple Eight), Jaxon Evans (Brad Jones Racing), and Ryan Wood (Walkinshaw Andretti United). Will Brown (Triple Eight) is expected to join Schumacher for the final two races of the year at The Bend and Hampton Downs.

The 2025 edition of the Adelaide 500 is set for November 27-30, headlined by Supercars with support from the Dunlop Super2 Series, Trico Trans Am, Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, and the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars.

2026 GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS calendar (provisional)

Test: 17 March – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Victoria

Round 1: 27-29 March – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Victoria

Round 2: 8-10 May – Shell V-Power Motorsport Park, South Australia

Round 3: 12-14 June – Queensland Raceway, Queensland

Round 4: 24-26 July – Hidden Valley Raceway, Northern Territory

Round 5: 18-20 September – Sydney Motorsport Park, New South Wales

Round 6: TBC