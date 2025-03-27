Last year, Talbot won the Pro-Am title with Supercars star Chaz Mostert in the #26 Ferrari 296 GT3.

Mostert subsequently ruled himself out for a return in 2025 to focus on his GT4 team and Supercars leaving Talbot to find a new co-driver.

Talbot will instead race an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 alongside another Supercars regular Declan Fraser, who will join Andre Heimgartner at Brad Jones Racing later this year for the Enduro Cup.

It marks a change of teams for Fraser too, having raced alongside Peter Hackett at Triple Eight Race Engineering onboard a Mercedes-AMG GT3 last year.

After winning with Audi in 2023 and Ferrari in 2024, Talbot is vying to win his third consecutive title with three different manufacturers.

“Volante Rosso Motorsport is an impressive outfit, I’m definitely looking forward to joining the team and getting some amazing results,” said Talbot.

“The team has plenty of experience running the car from last season and at the Bathurst 12 Hour earlier this year.

“I have experience running the GTE version of the Vantage AMR and I have a lot of experience driving an Aston Martin in the Nurburgring 24 Hour, so it’s exciting to return home to a British marque.

“I look forward to getting some great results for Volante Rosso, which is a bit of an underdog in the GT scene and it will be nice to press the team forward to build it into a force to be reckoned with.

“Volante Rosso is really keen to get results this year. Josh (Hunt) and Chris (Papadopoulos) wanted me to drive, and it’s been pretty humbling from my point of view that he’s headhunted me so strongly.

“I’m excited to potentially extend the legacy from two manufacturers and two titles to three manufacturers and titles in as many years.

“This is a new challenge. The engine is in the front, which I don’t have as much experience with, but I did drive an Aston in 2023, so it won’t take long for me to get a feel for it. I’m looking forward to doing something different, but the bigger the challenge, the harder I fight.”

Ahead of the GT Festival at Phillip Island on April 4-6, the team conducted its first test with its new driver line-up at Queensland Raceway on Thursday.

Fraser said he’s excited about the team’s potential after nearly winning its class at the Bathurst 12 Hour earlier this year.

“It’s pretty exciting to be teaming up with Liam,” said Fraser.

“He has won multiple championships and I’ve seen him around the pits and I love the way he goes about his racing.

“I feel like we’re both fierce competitors – we just want to win as much as possible. Going into this year, it’s absolutely no different, we both want to go out and win trophies, and take championships.

“And I feel like that is why Volante Rosso has put its trust in us to go out there and deliver some results for Aston Martin.

“Volante Rosso demonstrated at the Bathurst 12 Hour that the Aston Martin’s pace is extremely competitive, even with the car being so new to Australia.

“Having the support of Aston Martin Racing back in the UK and all of the credentials over there alongside the success already achieved with the Vantage AMR GT3, it’s pretty substantial in helping us achieve what we want here in Australia.

“We’re in a really, really good position to go out and be in with a chance. Our team is a little bit of an underdog, but also the driver pairing is extremely strong and we should be ranked as a title contender.”