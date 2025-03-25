Hobson was poised to replace Garth Walden in the team’s Mercedes-AMG GT3 this season but was blocked by category organisers, prompting the team to withdraw from the series

That’s despite Hobson and Sheargold both being Bronze-rated drivers by the FIA.

Typically, two Bronze drivers would be allowed to race together in the Am class. However, SRO Motorsports Australia deemed the pairing ineligible under its own guidelines.

In a statement provided to Speedcafe, organisers said the FIA driver rating system is not the only consideration of whether a line-up is eligible.

SRO Motorsports Australia said the drivers did not meet the “spirit” of the Am class.

“FIA gradings provide a framework for, but are not solely considered when assessing driver combinations and classes,” SRO Motorsports Australia said in a statement.

“This is consistent with SRO’s other series around the world and was first outlined to prospective GT World Challenge Australia teams in December before draft regulations were published on February 15.

“In this particular instance (RAM Motorsport), we do not feel that the driver combination fits the spirit of Australia’s Am class.

“Regulation Article 10.1 includes several criteria that might prevent GT World Challenge Australia from accepting an FIA Bronze. The driver in question does not meet several of these.”

An update to this year’s regulations included stipulations regarding Bronze-rated drivers.

Per 10.1 of the draft regulations: “The (non-exhaustive) criteria below will be used to consider the eligibility of a Bronze graded driver to enter GT Challenge Australia” in any class.

“Drivers who are listed as Bronze on the FIA categorisation list but whose annual categorisation is under review or provisional (highlighted in yellow or blue).

“Current Bronze drivers who were previously graded or initially provisionally graded Silver (in the case of first-time grading).

“Any driver who is new to GT Challenge Australia, unless SRO holds recent relevant data on them proving their level of performance.

“Should a FIA Bronze graded driver requesting entry to GT Challenge Australia meet any of the above criteria, the full line-up will be taken into account and limitations (co-driver imposition or weight added to the car) will be applied.”

In the case of Hobson, it would appear he has been affected by the second point in relation to having previously graded Silver by the FIA. Hobson was rated Silver in 2024 but was downgraded to Bronze as of January 1, 2025.

SRO Motorsports Australia said it gave RAM Motorsport options to allow them to compete but that the team rejected that offer.

“After reviewing the proposed entry and providing clear reasons for its Am class rejection in good time, SRO offered RAM Motorsport solutions that would have allowed its drivers to race together or apart,” the statement continued.

“These were rejected by the team and the entry withdrawn.”