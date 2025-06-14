The Hypercar regulations were first introduced in 2021 and were originally slated to conclude in 2029 but have been extended by a further three years.

The top-tier FIA World Endurance Championship class is booming. Initially, there were three manufacturers in Toyota, Glickenhaus, and Alpine. However, that number has grown to 12 across the LMH and LMDh formulas.

Three more brands are slated to join in the next two years in Ford, McLaren, and Genesis via the LMDh regulations.

The decision to extend the regulations was made last week in Macau during a FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting.

To extend the Hypercar class until the end of 2032 ensures long-term stability for the class that continues to grow.

The second full-season class for GT3 cars, dubbed LMGT3, was introduced in 2024 and has been a hit since replacing the costly GTE cars.

This weekend at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the eight manufacturers in the class locked out the top eight positions on the grid.

It was also confirmed that from 2026/27 Hypercars will be eligible in the Asian Le Mans Series for customer teams.

All Asian Le Mans Series Hypercar entries must be Pro-Am line-ups and consist of at least one Bronze rated driver.