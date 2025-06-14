Announced at the annual ACO press conference before the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 2026/27 season will feature a Pro-Am Hypercar class alongside LMP2, LMP3, and the GT3-based GT division.

The forthcoming 2025/26 season will be the last with the three-class structure, which boasts a 40-car grid annually.

There will be a new top tier in the Asian category following requests received by some manufacturers, further highlighting the strength of global endurance racing.

No Hypercar manufacturer is allowed to provide backing and the cars must be run by privateer entries. The Pro-Am structure means driver line-ups must feature at least one Bronze rated driver.

“The ACO is very pleased to reveal the inclusion of the Pro-Am Hypercar category in the Asian Le Mans Series for the 2026/27 season, to further increase the appeal of Endurance Racing in Asia, said Automobile Club de l’Ouest president Pierre Fillon.

“The interest in the ALMS has grown exponentially over the past few years, as seen by the large grids last season, with more Chinese and Asian teams joining the series for the first time.

“The Asian motor sport market is booming and there is strong interest from manufacturers and teams to race the cars that take centre stage at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in front of the fans nearer to home.

“The ACO is supporting that interest by including the Hypercar category in the ALMS.”

It was also announced that a new-generation LMP2 car is set to debut in 2028, with the chassis being built by Oreca and Ligier.

The car will retain its central driving position. LMP2 cars will be powered by a Gibson engine, but from 2028 will run a turbocharged engine.

Three circuits will host a pair of races in the 2025/26 Asian Le Mans Series season, kicking off at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia from December 12-14.

Rounds 3 and 4 will take place from January 30-Feburary 1 and see the category move to the Dubai Autodrome. The series will conclude at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi from February 6-8.

2025/26 Asian Le Mans Series Season Calendar