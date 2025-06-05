Goodman made his debut in the GT4 and TCR-based series earlier this year at Daytona with Hattori Motorsports in a Toyota GR Supra GT4 alongside former IndyCar driver Zach Veach.

Goodman and Veach finished 10th and 11th at Daytona and Sebring before team owner Shigeaki Hattori died in a head-on car crash at 61 years old.

Hattori was a well-known figure in US motorsport having raced in IndyCar. He also made two Indianapolis 500 starts.

The team ceased racing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, leaving Goodman and Veach without a drive in the series.

Goodman and Veach will share a Porsche 718 RS GT4, marking a return to Porsche machinery for the Australian.

Before making the move to race in the United States, Goodman raced in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia.

Their return comes to Mid-Ohio, the fourth round of the series on June 7-9 (AEST).

“I’m looking forward to getting on the track at Mid-Ohio in the CSM Porsche,” said Goodman.

“I want to thank Stephen (Simpson) and Matthias (Czabok) for giving us this opportunity, especially mid-season; without them, we would have been sitting on the sidelines watching it all happen.

“CSM has shown plenty of pace this year, and the cars look fast. I’m looking forward to seeing

what we can do at Mid-Ohio and challenging for a decent position.”

Despite changing teams, Goodman and Veach will continue sporting the #16 that they raced with at Hattori Motorsport as a tribute to Hattori.

“We are continuing to run the No.16 on the car, which we are carrying over from the Supra we raced with Hattori Motorsport for the first two rounds of the year,” said Goodman.

“It is a way of thanking Shige for the opportunity and to keep his legacy going in sports car racing.”

Team co-owner Stephen Simpson welcomed Goodman and Veach to the team.

“We welcome Harrison and Zach joining us at CSM, and we are honoured to be running them with their familiar No.16 they ran with Hattori Motorsport,” he said.

“Our relationship with Zach goes back to his open-wheel days, and with Harrison’s Porsche Carrera Cup background, we are sure he will adjust to the Porsche GT4 quickly.

“They will both test the car ahead of the Mid-Ohio race, which, for sure, will help them familiarise with the Porsche.”

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 4 Hours Of Mid-Ohio gets underway on Monday, June 9 at 2am AEST.

Coverage will be live on IMSA.TV and the official IMSA YouTube channel.

After Mid-Ohio, the IMSA Pilot Challenge will race at Watkins Glen, Mosport, Road America, VIR, and Road Atlanta.