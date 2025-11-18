Season 1 of 2026 will include a variety of updates and new content, headlined by the addition of the Adelaide streets.

An exact release date has not been set, but is expected in a few weeks, according to iRacing developers.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring this iconic Australian racing experience to our fans down under and to racers worldwide,” developers wrote in a recent blog post.

“Adelaide’s deep motorsport history dates back to the mid-1980s, when it hosted Formula One, and it has continued to thrill fans to this day as a staple circuit for Supercars.

“Adelaide has a great deal of character and is respected and renowned amongst real world race car drivers.

“Flanked throughout by concrete walls, the track features high-speed sections such as Brabham straight, where Formula cars can exceed 200mph.

“The high speed is not limited to straights, and the infamous turn 8 is a fast, sweeping righthander, where cars are commonly pushing 130mph while on the edge.

“These high speeds and sweeping turns contrast with the demanding Senna chicane, where three switchback turns require great precision to extract optimal speed.

“Combining bumpy surfaces and ever-changing grip, Adelaide is known as a physical and mental test for drivers, and accomplishments here are particularly revered and respected.

“How special to have the ability to experience this at home in our rigs, free from the punishing heat and g-forces experienced at this circuit.

“In the world of motorsports and sim racing, this track is a must-experience for enthusiasts.”

Adelaide will join a variety of circuits on the service, including Phillip Island, Sandown, Winton, The Bend, and Mount Panorama.

The latter is set to undergo an update as part of iRacing’s refreshes program.

Although not confirmed, developers are optimistic that an update to the circuit will be done in time for Season 1.

“We are excited to announce that efforts to update Bathurst are well underway, and this visual refresh has a strong chance of debuting in the S1 build,” the blog continued.

“Please note that this is a visual refresh to bring the track up to our current quality standard; it is not a rescan.

“That said, we still sent our team back to Mount Panorama to capture new reference and photogrammetry studies, allowing us to take full advantage of our current art tools and processes. The results are phenomenal!

“We’re thrilled to bring our current level of quality to this amazing circuit, where the technology truly shines among its numerous embankments and natural features.

“Check out the screenshots! This is next-level work that had our entire art team buzzing with excitement over what the principal artist on the project was producing.”

Mount Panorama was first added to iRacing more than a decade ago, and at the time was one of the most-requested circuits.