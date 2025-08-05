The team ran two programs across IMSA and WEC in 2024. However, at the end of the year, it announced its WEC operation with Iron Lynx would cease for 2025.

Now, Lamborghini has announced its IMSA program will not continue in 2026. The team run under the Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse banner this year with support from Riley.

The Italian manufacturer labelled the move a “strategic realignment of its motorsport activities” amid the arrival of its new Temarario platform that will replace the Huracan in GT3 racing.

The Temarario will also be campaigned in Super Trofeo competitions globally. That platform and the GT3-spec car will be built in-house by Lamborghini.

The Temarario GT3 is set to make its debut in next year’s IMSA SportsCar Championship while the Temarario Super Trofeo will be revealed later that year ahead of a 2027 rollout.

“Initially conceived as a natural evolution of Lamborghini’s successful customer racing platform, the Hypercar/GTP project was launched with the ambition of further expanding the brand’s presence in top-tier endurance racing,” Lamborghini said in a statement.

“The program was designed to ensure global visibility through the presence of a hybrid racing car in each of the two championships where this class is admitted.

“However, the conditions on which the program was based have significantly changed. As the project developed, resource demands – both in terms of budget and technical complexity have grown beyond original projections.

“Given this context, Lamborghini has made the strategic decision to refocus its efforts and investments on the GT3 platform and Super Trofeo.”

Lamborghini has had limited success with the SC63, which was built to the LMDh (Le Mans Daytona) regulations with a Ligier chassis for use across the two sports car championships.

The car has at times been fraught with technical problems and in its year-and-a-half of racing has not scored a podium in either WEC or IMSA.

Whether the car returns in 2027 remains to be seen, but the pause casts serious doubts about Lamborghini’s future in prototype racing.

Former F1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Daniil Kyvat were staples of the Lamborghini prototype program alongside endurance drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Edoardo Mortara.